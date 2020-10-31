Woodland Elementary holds Halloween parade

KINGSFORD, Mich., (WJMN) – Woodland Elementary opted for a COVID-19 safe Halloween celebration where kids were drove around to get some treats.

Principal Darren Petscher says their staff came up with the idea with their PTO.

“They’re going to come in on the ring road, they’re going to open their trunk our staff is going to be lined up along our ring road they’re waving showing off their costumes the kids can kind of show their costumes off and then we have an area where we stop and we have bags made up that we’ll put in their trunk or their hatchback or something like that,” said Petscher.

The turnout for the event was large. Cars were lined down Pyle Drive and around the corner onto Westwood Avenue. Petscher said it was fun.

“Halloween is such a big time for kids and we always have a great celebration and our teachers have a lot of fun with Halloween so what we decided, our PTO had bought a bunch of prizes and things like that for our parade and activities and when we ended up being shut down for these two weeks we were still going to have our spirit week ending with our parade,” said Petscher. “And we figured this is a good way for kids to trick or treat safely if they weren’t going to go trick or treating regularly.”

The event ran from 3:00 to 3:45. School staff were dressed up while they passed out candy and wished their students a happy Halloween.

