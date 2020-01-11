19 Wildcats Top Seawolves, 4-1, Friday Night

MARQUETTE, Mich. — The No. 19 Northern Michigan Wildcats hockey team (12-7-2, 10-5-0-0 WCHA) earned their fourth straight victory with a 4-1 win over the Seawolves of Alaska Anchorage (3-13-3, 3-10-2-2 WCHA) Friday night.

With the two teams battling early, Griffin Loughran was able to break the stalemate at 10:37 to give the Wildcats the first goal of the game. UAA would tie it up just a few minutes later and the two teams would skate to the locker rooms tied at one through the first period of play, with the Wildcats holding the slight edge in shots, 9-8.

The second period proved to be lots more back-and-forth before senior captain Philip Beaulieu hit the twine with 2:07 remaining to put the Wildcats up 2-1 heading into the final frame.

Two more insurance goals ensued for NMU as Garrett Klee and Darien Craighead both scored partway through the third for the 4-1 final score.

The Wildcats return home to close out their regular season series with the UAA Seawolves Saturday night with puck drop set for 6:07 p.m.

The 2020 NCAA Frozen Four trophy will be on display throughout the game and the team invites fans to stick around following the tilt for their final post-game autograph session of the season.