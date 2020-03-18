2019-20 WCHA Individual Awards

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – March 17, 2020 – The Western Collegiate Hockey Association today announced its 2019-20 individual award winners Tuesday, honoring the league’s Offensive Player, Defensive Player, Goaltender, Rookie, Student-Athlete and Coach of the Year.

“Congratulations to all of our WCHA individual award winners,” WCHA President and Men’s League Commissioner Bill Robertson said. “While the season did not end as we were expecting, we still had a number of outstanding performances in 2019-20. To be recognized as the best of the best in the WCHA is a tremendous honor and we are proud to applaud their stellar seasons.”

The Offensive Player, Defensive Player, Goaltender and Rookie of the Year are candidates for the overall 2019-20 WCHA Player of the Year award, which will be announced Wednesday, March 18.

2019-20 Offensive Player of the Year

Marc Michaelis, Sr., F, Minnesota State (Mannheim, Germany)

Minnesota State’s Marc Michaelis led the WCHA in overall scoring with 44 points on 20 goals and 24 assists, despite missing seven games due to injury in January and February. His point total also ranked third nationally at the time the season was canceled on March 12. The Mannheim, Germany, native also led the WCHA in goals per game (0.65), points per game (1.42), power play points (21), shorthanded goals (three) and game-winning goals (five). His shorthanded-goal total also tied for the national lead. Michaelis ends his career as the most-prolific scorer in the post-realignment WCHA, leading in the following career categories – points (162), goals (71), power play goals (30) and shorthanded goals (10). He also ranked second in game-winning goals (12) and fourth in assists (91). His points, power play goals and shorthanded goals totals were also the most among all active NCAA players at season’s end. His 71 career goals are the most by a Maverick in Minnesota State’s Division I era. Michaelis joins C.J. Suess (2017-18) as the second Minnesota State player to earn WCHA Offensive Player of the Year honors.

2019-20 Defensive Player of the Year

Alec Rauhauser, Sr., D, Bowling Green (Bismarck, N.D.)

Bowling Green’s Alec Rauhauser capped his stellar Falcon career with his second WCHA Defensive Player of the Year honor in 2019-20. The Bismarck, N.D., native finished the season tied for fourth in scoring in all games with 35 points on 11 goals and 24 assists in 38 games to lead all WCHA blueliners and finish fourth nationally among defensemen. Rahauser also led the league in power play assists (17) and tied for the national lead in shorthanded goals (three) with Minnesota State’s Marc Michaelis. In WCHA play, Rauhauser again topped all league defensemen with 26 points on seven goals and a WCHA-best 19 assists. He also led the league in power play assists (16), power play points (17) and shorthanded goals (two) in 28 league contests. He ended his career ranked in the top-10 on the WCHA’s post-realignment points (fourth-122) and assists (second- 93) lists. He won his – and Bowling Green’s – first WCHA Defensive Player of the Year award in 2017-18.

2019-20 Goaltender of the Year

Dryden McKay, So., G, Minnesota State (Downers Grove, Ill.)

Minnesota State’s Dryden McKay is the 2019-20 WCHA Goaltender of the Year after authoring one of the top seasons by a netminder in league history. The Downers Grove, Ill., native was the WCHA Goaltending champion for the second year in a row with a WCHA-record 1.17 goals against average in league play, breaking the previous record of 1.35 he set to win the award as freshman in 2018-19. His 1.31 GAA for all games is the second lowest in the 68-year history of the WCHA (1.27- Bob Peters, North Dakota, 1957-58). He ended the season as the national leader in GAA (1.31), save percentage (.942) and shutouts (10) and ranked second in winning percentage at .861. In terms of overall statistics, McKay established new WCHA single-season highs for shutouts (10) and ranks in the top-10 in single season wins (T-sixth- 30), winning percentage (.861), GAA (second- 1.31) and save percentage (second- .942). In WCHA play, his GAA, save percentage (.946) and shutouts (eight) are new league single-season records and he ranks in the top-10 in wins (T-fourth- 22) and winning percentage (fourth- .865). This is his first WCHA Goaltender of the Year honor and the first for Minnesota State in the three years in which the award has been presented.

2019-20 WCHA Rookie of the Year

Lucas Sowder, Fr., F, Minnesota State (Trinity, Fla.)

Minnesota State’s Lucas Sowder led all WCHA rookies in scoring this season with 41 points on six goals and 25 assists in 31 games to finish fifth nationally in freshman scoring. The Trinity, Fla., native also led league newcomers in assists (25), assists per game (0.81), points per game (1.00), game-winning goals (three) and plus/minus (+15). Sowder was also a four-time WCHA Rookie of the Week honoree this season and was the league’s Rookie of the Month in October, when he debuted with a league rookie-leading nine points, two goals, seven assists, 1.17 assists per game, 1.50 points per game and+9 rating. He capped his season with a WCHA season-high four assists in the Mavericks’ playoff-opening 8-1 win over Alaska Anchorage on March 6. He ends the season as MSU’s Division I single-season rookie record-holder in assists (25) and ranks fifth on the school’s D-I freshman scoring list with 31 points. He is the fourth Minnesota State freshman to earn WCHA Rookie of the Year honors, joining goaltender Stephon Williams (2012-13) and forwards Marc Michaelis (2016-17) and Jake Jaremko (2017-18).

2019-20 WCHA Student-Athlete of the Year

Edwin Hookenson, Sr., D, Minnesota State (Lampman, Sask.)

An alternate captain in 2019-20 and a leader in the classroom and in the community, Minnesota State’s Edwin Hookenson is the WCHA Student-Athlete of the Year for 2019-20. A double-major in Accounting and Finance, the Lampman, Sask., native boasts a cumulative GPA of 3.968 and is a seven-time Minnesota State Dean’s List honoree. He was a 2018-19 CoSIDA Academic All-American, the 2020 Maverick Achievement Award winner and a three-time WCHA All-Academic and WCHA Scholar-Athlete selection. On the ice this season, he was recognized as the WCHA Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against North Dakota on Oct. 18-19, potting a pair of goals, including a game-winner as the Mavericks came away with a win and a tie against the Fighting Hawks. Hookenson finished his senior season with 13 points on three goals and 10 assists and tied for the WCHA blueliner lead in game-winning goals with two. He joins Steve Johns (2004-05), Joel Hanson (2007-08) and Max Coatta (2018-19) as the fourth Minnesota State Student-Athlete of the Year honoree.

2019-20 WCHA Coach of the Year

Tom Serratore, Bemidji State

Bemidji State’s Tom Serratore led the Beavers to a runner-up finish in the WCHA regular season and a berth in the semifinals of the WCHA Postseason before the 2019-20 season was shut down. Bemidji State was No. 11 in the final polls released on March 9 and finished the season at 22-10-5 (20-5-3-2 WCHA) to reach the 20-win mark for the sixth time in the Division I history of the program and fall just one win shy of the program’s all-time Division I season wins high of 23, established in 2004-05 and equaled in 2009-10. The 20 wins in WCHA play matches Bemidji State’s previous high of 20 WCHA victories in 2016-17, when BSU won the WCHA regular season title and the MacNaughton Cup. Serratore ended the season with career mark of 319-297-89, with the win total ranking No. 2 all-time in school history. This is Serratore’s second career WCHA Coach of the Year honor. He was previously honored following the 2016-17 season.

About the 2019-20 WCHA Individual Awards

The 2019-20 WCHA Offensive Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year were chosen from the All-WCHA First Team forwards and blueliners, respectively. The Goaltender of the Year is the first-team All-WCHA netminder, while the Rookie of the Year was selected from the All-WCHA Rookie Team. WCHA Men’s League member team head coaches vote for the All-WCHA Teams, and then again for these awards. WCHA-member institution Faculty Athletic Representatives nominate and vote for the Student-Athlete of the Year.

