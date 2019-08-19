2019 NMU Football Preview

Marquette, MI – The Northern Michigan Wildcats enter year 3 under the guidance of head coach, Kyle Nystrom.

With a new offense scheme under first-year coordinator, Daniel Fodrocy, and a revamped defense, the cats have big goals entering the 2019 season.

The NMU Wildcats enter the year ranked 7th in the GLICA preseason polls.

The Wildcats went 3-8 last season, with four losses coming by a single score or less. This season they are focused on finishing games and proving they are a top team in the conference.

“It comes down to the players having been there before. Their development and having the confidence to do what they have to do. You know, game planning about what we’re going to put them in the position so they can execute. Put the odds in your favor. You know, always gain an edge, try to find a way to put things in your favor and that’s what we’ll work on,” said Kyle Nystrom, who is entering his third year as the head coach for NMU.

One of the biggest question marks the NMU coaching staff needs to answer is how are they going to replace running back Jake Mayon?



Last season, the senior back became the programs all time leading rushing and helped set a program record for rushing yards in a season.

“We won’t just put the ball solely in the hands of the backs all the time. When you have a great player like we had in Jake, you really carry that, you really ride that horse, right? So, until we know exactly how to dominate our people are, you know, we spread the wealth a little bit and just don’t ride one player. Coming out of the scrimmage DeAndre was good, Sebastian was good, and then Ty one of our freshman, Ty looked really good. So, We’re happy with that progress there at running back, ” said Nystrom.

One thing that may help the offense. The return of starting quarterback, Ryan Johnson, who missed most of last season with an injury. One he suffered on just the second play of the season.

“RJ will be fine. He’s got good leadership skills. He has tempo. He manages the offense well. We just got to have better decisions with the ball in the air and make better throws. But as far as running the offense and manipulating the run game and all those things..he’s really good at that,” said Nystrom.

“It’s just awesome to be out here competing. With the one’s and the new offense..it’s exciting. Yeah, we have a lot of weapons. You know, we’ve got three really consistent running backs. We’ve got freshman, TySean I believe and Sebastian and DeAndre. They’re all going to be really good, you know, with rotating like that. Then, We got Ben Loutsis, Ryan Knight, Rayvon Johnson, LaTrell Giles, Wyatt Goodwin. I mean, we’ve got a lot of speed, a lot of talent,” said Johnson.

Johnson and company have been busy getting back on the same page and they’ve had their work cut out for them in camp going up against a new and improved NMU defense. This unit is expected to make a big jump this season.

The box is playing the run real well. We’ve got to continue to be able to defend deep balls and not give up big plays in the passing game and we’re still working on that,” said Nystrom.

“We’re going to come in and we’re going to have a good season. Defensively, we have a lot of key players that are going to make big-time plays. Overall, we’re just going to have fun,” added Brady Hanson, who led the team with 82 total tackles and 3 pass break ups.

The Wildcats open up their season at home against McKendree on September 7th. It will be their first home opener since 2013.