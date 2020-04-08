2020 American Legion Baseball regionals, World Series canceled

According to the Official American Legion Baseball site (Legion.org) the 2020 American Legion Baseball national tournaments, including all eight Regional Tournaments and the American Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C. are cancelled due to the corona virus pandemic.

The announcement was made Tuesday by the mericanism Commission, in consultation with National Commander James William “Bill” Oxford.

According to the site Legion.org the reasoning behind the decision is:

“Many baseball coaches are unable to complete prerequisite league play scheduled between May and July due to the closure of schools and playing facilities across the nation. In August, more than 500 players, coaches and volunteer staff are scheduled to travel and participate in eight regional tournaments and the American Legion World Series, collectively attracting thousands of fans and spectators. Many of these individuals are of a high-risk demographic.”

Richard Anderson of the Americanism Commission stated:

“These times are unparalleled. And while it is distressing to think of all those youth across the nation who are disappointed to learn of the cancellation of American Legion programs this year, it would be a much, much greater tragedy if even just one of those youth were to fall ill during a program. The Americanism Commission feels this is the right thing to do.”

The awarding of American Legion Baseball scholarships for 2020 have been suspended