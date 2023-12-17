IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – After a 2022-23 season that ended in a 21-2 record and a loss to Menominee in District Semifinals, the Iron Mountain Mountaineers Boys Varsity Basketball team is off to another hot start in 2023.

“Well, we’re getting in better basketball shape because we got done playing football on a Friday night and we started basketball practice on Monday,” said Head Coach Bucky Johnson. “So, they’re getting in better basketball shape. They’re shooting the ball a little bit better, with a little bit more consistency, and they’re just starting to get into the flow of the season.”

“It’s been good, we’re paying pretty well now,” said Junior Guard Gerald Sampoll Torres. “We have to be more physical, improve more in practice.”

“I think we can get scrappy at times, which is always a good thing in a basketball team, a good scrappy team,” said Junior Forward Oskar Kangas. “I think we’re physical too. We’re trying to push the ball in transition, getting good buckets. Get good looks at the basket.”

So far this season, a point of focus for the team has been their defense.

“Defensively, in order to be successful club, you have to play it and you really have to be able to stop people in the half court,” Johnson said. “When it comes down to crunch time when a basket needs to be made you’ve got to be able to stop them or at least contest it and make it hard on them and I think our kids understand that. We pride ourselves in that, and, you know, we’re able to extend the floor defensively a little bit, which is a work in progress. We didn’t have it ready for our first couple of games, but we’re steadily working on that. I just think that the kids know that our goal is to keep people under 50 and the score in the 60s. That’s our goal.”

With success on both offense and defense, the team is beginning to hit its stride, led by captains Matthew Colavecchi, Sampoll Torres, and Kangas.

“Everybody knows about Oskar Kangas,” Johnson said. “He’s put a lot of work into the game and ,you know, we’re really proud of Oskar. He lives it, you know, he lives the game of basketball. He’s got the frame for it, he’s almost 6’6″. He’s a smart young man and his teammates look for him. And he shoulders a lot of the pressure.”

“He’s pretty good down there, just giving him the ball down to do his thing and shoot,” Sampoll Torres said. “Try to get him open.”

“Gerald’s our other captain, he’s super shifty, super crafty,” Kangas said. “He’s our main distributor, you know he’ll go out and get 7-10 assists a game, easily. Matthew (Colavecchi), you know, Matthew just does all the dirty work. You always want a guy who does all the dirty work, so he gets really scrappy, but he’ll go in there and give us a good amount of rebounds. He’s our best defender. He’ll guard the opposing teams’ best offensive player, so we all contribute a good amount.”

As they continue into the heart of their schedule, they know they’ll need to continue to push each other up and down the roster.

“We have to do basically everything, push each other,” Sampoll Torres said. “Practice, play hard, scrimmage hard, do everything hard, basically.”

“I feel like if we get hot, we’re probably one of the best teams that could shoot the ball, in my opinion, in the whole U.P.” Kangas said. “Because we’ve got some guys who can really shoot it. I think our defense is a good thing. I think we play defense really well. Over our last few games we’ve held we’ve held teams to pretty low scoring averages.”

“I think consistent play and playing at a high level, and not just one or two players, in order to get to where we want to go and accomplish our goals. I think all of our players that play in the game have to play at a high level,” Johnson said. “I know the competition that’s coming around the corner, and I know that that’s what it’s going to take in order for us to be successful, is for all the players to be playing at a high level.”