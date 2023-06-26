MARQUETTE, Mich. (XCEL) – The players and coaches put the finishing touches on a full week of activities by taking the field at the Superior Dome on Saturday. The atmosphere was electric and the fans were excited to see their local U.P. players compete in one more high school football game. Players finally had a chance to compare their talents to other U.P. All-Stars on the field that they previously had only heard about or seen on film.

For the players not pursuing football in college, the game provided a last chance to put on the pads and have some fun. For the players reporting to college football camp in the fall, they got a taste of playing in a large stadium, as well as a week of practice with the pads on getting used to harder hits and more physical contact.

As for the game itself, there were lots of big plays and hard hits. The addition of motion to the offense continues to provide a much-needed boost in the scoring compared to the previous years. The Black team jumped out to an early lead, but the Red Team gained some momentum back heading into halftime. After halftime, the Black Team made several big plays and continued to be very aggressive in all phases of the game. Behind their high-powered offense, they continued to score in a variety of ways, eventually making the final score 48-12.

The individual awards were as follows: Black Team Offensive MVP: Luke Gorzinski-North Central, Black Team Defensive MVP: Easton Palomaki-Negaunee, Black Team Jack Audette Character Award: Philip Nelson-Negaunee. Red Team Offensive MVP: Cole Potier-Gladstone, Red Team Defensive MVP: Brayden Sundquist-Gladstone, Red Team Jack Audette Character Award: Drake Spickerman-Negaunee and Max Wiljanen-Westwood. Individual awards were decided on by the coaching staffs of each team after the game. The traveling trophy was presented to the Black Team and head coach Andy Crouch-Lake Linden-Hubbell. A miniature version of the trophy was also presented to George Niemi-Ishpeming, who was the head coach for the victorious Black Team in 2022.

Totals are being finalized and the proceeds will be donated to several U.P. charities.