UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – The 2023 Boys Division I U.P. Tennis Postseason Honors were announced on Thursday.

Those receiving honors and their corresponding category are as follows:

Player of the Year: Dawson Williams (Escanaba)

Coach of the Year: Kyle Saari (Negaunee)

All-State Singles:

Dawson Williams, Escanaba (#1s)

Luke Syrjala, Negaunee (#1s)

All-State Doubles:

Jace Turri / James Thomson, Negaunee (#1d)

All – U.P. First Team:

Luke Syrjala, Negaunee (#1s)

Gavin Saunders, Negaunee (#2s)

Jace Turri / James Thomson, Negaunee (#1d)

Gavin Downey / Gavin Jacobson, Negaunee (#2d)

Dawson Williams, Escanaba (#1s)

Sam Rivera, Escanaba (#2s)

Andrew Niemi, Westwood (#1s)

Matt Barsch, Marquette (#1s)

Isaac Nash, Kingsford (#1s)

Ben Trevillian / Gabe Lafreniere, Kingsford (#1d)

All – U.P. Honorable Mention:

Mick Kumpula, Negaunee (#3s)

Tyler Lajimodiere, Negaunee (#4s)

Philip Nelson / Zack Brundage, Negaunee (#3d)

Ethan Harris / Brandon Borlace, Negaunee (#4d)

Chase Thomsen, Marquette (#2s)

Gavin Moore, Kingsford (#2s)

Eli Wallis / Jacob Saari, Kingsford (#2d)

Isaac Johnson/Keaton Ansell MQT (#1d)

Liam McFarren/Andrew King MQT (#2d)

Mitchell Ford / Nick Salzwedel, Westwood (#1d)

Thomas Tackman / Nick Matthews, Gladstone (#1d)

Vlad Osterdahl / Parker LaFond, Escanaba (#1d)

Congratulations to all who received honors and to all the competitors in the U.P. on a well-played season.