UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – The 2023 Boys Division I U.P. Tennis Postseason Honors were announced on Thursday.
Those receiving honors and their corresponding category are as follows:
Player of the Year: Dawson Williams (Escanaba)
Coach of the Year: Kyle Saari (Negaunee)
All-State Singles:
Dawson Williams, Escanaba (#1s)
Luke Syrjala, Negaunee (#1s)
All-State Doubles:
Jace Turri / James Thomson, Negaunee (#1d)
All – U.P. First Team:
Luke Syrjala, Negaunee (#1s)
Gavin Saunders, Negaunee (#2s)
Jace Turri / James Thomson, Negaunee (#1d)
Gavin Downey / Gavin Jacobson, Negaunee (#2d)
Dawson Williams, Escanaba (#1s)
Sam Rivera, Escanaba (#2s)
Andrew Niemi, Westwood (#1s)
Matt Barsch, Marquette (#1s)
Isaac Nash, Kingsford (#1s)
Ben Trevillian / Gabe Lafreniere, Kingsford (#1d)
All – U.P. Honorable Mention:
Mick Kumpula, Negaunee (#3s)
Tyler Lajimodiere, Negaunee (#4s)
Philip Nelson / Zack Brundage, Negaunee (#3d)
Ethan Harris / Brandon Borlace, Negaunee (#4d)
Chase Thomsen, Marquette (#2s)
Gavin Moore, Kingsford (#2s)
Eli Wallis / Jacob Saari, Kingsford (#2d)
Isaac Johnson/Keaton Ansell MQT (#1d)
Liam McFarren/Andrew King MQT (#2d)
Mitchell Ford / Nick Salzwedel, Westwood (#1d)
Thomas Tackman / Nick Matthews, Gladstone (#1d)
Vlad Osterdahl / Parker LaFond, Escanaba (#1d)
Congratulations to all who received honors and to all the competitors in the U.P. on a well-played season.