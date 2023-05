ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – For the third straight year Team Local 3 took part in the Gus Macker 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament held in downtown Ishpeming.

Despite not capturing a win in the previous two years, the Local 3 team was confident this was the year they would put their name in the win column.

This year, WJMN introduced their new youth team the ‘Lil’ 3’s’.

The Lil’ 3’s were able to capture a victory in their inaugural season.



Thank you to everyone who came out to show your support!