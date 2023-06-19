ST. IGNACE, Mich.(WJMN) – The 37th Annual U.P. All-Star Classic was held Saturday in St. Ignace to help support the U.P. Sports Hall of Fame Scholarship Program.

Teams were split up into team East and Team West, with M-95 being the dividing line.

The girls game was played first. This one went down to the wire with Team East edging Team West, 76-74.

The East squad was led by Pickford’s Madison Thurmes who was named the Most Valuable Player. She finished with 18 points, doing a lot of her damage from beyond the arc.

“Today, was a lot of fun,” said Thurmes. “It was nice to get to play with different girls that I never got to play with before and to see how they kind of play. I really enjoyed being able to play in this game. I got MVP and honestly, it’s such an honor to get MVP. I did not expect it at all, but I definitely came out strong in the first half with hitting three’s. It was nice to come out like that because I haven’t played for a while. So, it was nice to come out strong.”

The boys game followed. This one went to Team East who topped Team West, 101-91.

Munising’s Kane Nebel recorded a triple double in limited action finishing with 23 points, 13 assists, and 13 rebounds to earn MVP honors adding on more accomplishment to his stacked resume at Munising High School.

“It was a lot of fun,” said Nebel. “I wasn’t really sure what to expect coming into it. Yesterday, we got here for practice and all of us were for sure a little rusty because we haven’t been playing as much but we got practice, a boat ride last night, and then obviously, the game today, it was a lot of fun. I’m very surprised I also played that well because we haven’t picked up a basketball in two months. But it’s really cool to see the work that I’ve done to get paid for it”

“He was my captain last year so to watch him just continue to be successful, it’s great,” said Terry Kienitz, the head coach for Team West and also Nebel’s head coach at Munising. “He deserves it, he always plays hard and puts in a lot of work so to see that, it’s been great.:”

Prior to the all-star doubleheader, there was a skills challenge. Megan Trewhella of Houghton won the free-throw contest, Lena Pleaugh of Gwinn won the girls’ 3-point shooting contest, Ashton Kunishige of Painesdale Jeffers took the boys’ 3-point shooting crown, and Carter Oshelski of Sault Ste. Marie won the slam-dunk contest.