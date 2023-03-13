UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – The rosters for the 2023 U.P. Football All-Star Game have been announced.

High school players from around the Upper Peninsula are drafted to the game’s “Red Team” and “Black Team” The teams will face off in the game on Saturday, June 24 at 1 p.m. at the Superior Dome in Marquette.

Congratulations to the following players selected to take part in the game:

RED TEAM

NAME SCHOOL Reagan Alder Forest Park Brayden Altoft Pickford (Maplewood) Nate Benninger Marquette Kaiden Brown Escanaba Zach Burton Newberry Joey Colavecchi Iron Mountain Cody Dabb Ironwood Kavin Fredrick Bark River-Harris Adam Horrigan Sault Ste. Marie Josiah Javurek Bark River-Harris Carter Johnson Rapid River Nathan Keough Negaunee Levi Kilpela Calumet Kirby Koskela Lake Linden-Hubbell Wyatt Kulik Superior Central Corbin LaFave Bark River-Harris Trent Lawson Escanaba Dean Magaraggia L’Anse Vincent Martin Bark River-Harris Jacob Mattson Munising Sam McKissack Forest Park Jordan Messenger North Central Riley Murk Munising Brayden Nelson Calumet Garrett Osborne Pickford Josiah Peramaki Munising Michael Perkins Cedarville-DeTour Cole Potier Gladstone Ross Pugh Manistique Dillon Raab North Central Maxwell Scott Sault Ste. Marie Luke Shiverski Bark River-Harris Cason Smith Cedarville-DeTour Drake Spickerman Negaunee Braden Sundquist Gladstone Lucas Swetich Superior Central Eli Van Buren Negaunee Max Wiljanen Westwood Ashton Wymer Munising COACHES Brad Wiljanen Westwood Jake Wolf Westwood Gavin Sundberg Ishpeming Matt Mattson Munising Tyler Thomas Ontonagon (ETC) Josh Trader Superior Central Mike Berutti West Iron County

BLACK TEAM

NAME SCHOOL Jed Anderson Negaunee Bryce Buzzo Ontonagon Kaedan Calcari Menominee Mitchell Cartwright Gladstone Tyler Darmogray Gladstone Blake Doke Newberry Brayden Dunstan Negaunee Owen Eichmeier North Central Michael Englund MidPen Bradon Farragh Iron Mountain Preston Gauthier Ishpeming Riley Gauthier Iron Mountain Luke Gorzinski North Central Devon Groleau Stephenson Leo Imhoff Gogebic Marco Juarez Newberry Jerzee Karki Westwood Nico Lukkarinen Negaunee Tyrel Matson St. Ignace James Milkey Lake Linden-Hubbell Riccardo Moauro Gogebic Cole Myllyla Kingsford Kane Nebel Munising Philip Nelson Negaunee Nic Nora Kingsford Carter Oshelski Sault Ste. Marie Easton Palomaki Negaunee Micaiah Peramaki Munising Michael Peterson Norway Dylan Plunger North Central AJ Prosser Ishpeming Aidan Rajala Ishpeming Colin Schneider Iron Mountain Javon Shelifoe L’Anse (Baraga) Matthew Steinbrecher North Dickinson Tristin Syers MidPen Mason Totzke Ontonagon Marcus Verrette Iron Mountain Andrew Webber North Central COACHES Andy Crouch Lake Linden-Hubbell Carter Crouch Lake Linden-Hubbell Robin Marttila Iron Mountain Jeff Olson Ishpeming Paul Jacobson Negaunee Sam Gilles Negaunee Leo Gorzinski North Central

The following schedule of event are planned throughout the week of the game:

June 19 – Players and coaches check in at the Superior Dome. A food drive for the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry will be held at the check-in location from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m.

June 20 – Team and individual pictures and media day.

June 21 – Players Skills Challenge – players will compete for the titles of Fastest Man, Strongest Man, Receiver, Quarterback Challenge, Kicking and Punting Challenges.

June 22 – Players and coaches will host an All-Star Youth Football Camp in the Superior Dome on Thursday evening from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. All kids ages 6 and up are welcome to attend. The camp is free, but a $5 donation is welcome to help support the various donations that are made each year. All kids in attendance will be divided into age-appropriate groups and taken through various stations and drills aided by the All-Star players and coaches. The first 100 kids will receive a free camp t-shirt, provided by Culver’s and Loyal Tees.

June 23 – All-Star Banquet – The banquet provides family and friends a chance to connect with the All-Star players after a long week of practice and activities. Players will be recognized for their accomplishments during the Skills Challenge and receive their All-Star Rings. The guest speaker will be announced as the game draws closer.

The U.P. Football All-Star Game will be donating proceeds to several U.P. high schools. A lottery drawing is performed to select the schools each year, and donations will be made directly to the football program of those schools chosen. Each year, new schools have been chosen to receive donations from the game. All schools have received the financial donation at least once, so the lottery process has started over again with all schools being eligible. Several other schools will also receive donations in the form of All-Star Game equipment, including the practice jerseys and footballs.