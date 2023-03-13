UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – The rosters for the 2023 U.P. Football All-Star Game have been announced.

High school players from around the Upper Peninsula are drafted to the game’s “Red Team” and “Black Team” The teams will face off in the game on Saturday, June 24 at 1 p.m. at the Superior Dome in Marquette.

Congratulations to the following players selected to take part in the game:

RED TEAM

NAMESCHOOL
Reagan AlderForest Park
Brayden AltoftPickford (Maplewood)
Nate BenningerMarquette
Kaiden BrownEscanaba
Zach BurtonNewberry
Joey ColavecchiIron Mountain
Cody DabbIronwood
Kavin FredrickBark River-Harris
Adam HorriganSault Ste. Marie
Josiah JavurekBark River-Harris
Carter JohnsonRapid River
Nathan KeoughNegaunee
Levi Kilpela Calumet
Kirby Koskela Lake Linden-Hubbell
Wyatt KulikSuperior Central
Corbin LaFaveBark River-Harris
Trent LawsonEscanaba
Dean MagaraggiaL’Anse
Vincent MartinBark River-Harris
Jacob MattsonMunising
Sam McKissackForest Park
Jordan MessengerNorth Central
Riley MurkMunising
Brayden NelsonCalumet
Garrett OsbornePickford
Josiah PeramakiMunising
Michael PerkinsCedarville-DeTour
Cole PotierGladstone
Ross PughManistique
Dillon RaabNorth Central
Maxwell ScottSault Ste. Marie
Luke ShiverskiBark River-Harris
Cason SmithCedarville-DeTour
Drake SpickermanNegaunee
Braden SundquistGladstone
Lucas SwetichSuperior Central
Eli Van BurenNegaunee
Max WiljanenWestwood
Ashton WymerMunising
COACHES
Brad WiljanenWestwood
Jake WolfWestwood
Gavin SundbergIshpeming
Matt MattsonMunising
Tyler ThomasOntonagon (ETC)
Josh TraderSuperior Central
Mike BeruttiWest Iron County

BLACK TEAM

NAMESCHOOL
Jed AndersonNegaunee
Bryce BuzzoOntonagon
Kaedan CalcariMenominee
Mitchell CartwrightGladstone
Tyler DarmograyGladstone
Blake DokeNewberry
Brayden DunstanNegaunee
Owen Eichmeier North Central
Michael EnglundMidPen
Bradon FarraghIron Mountain
Preston GauthierIshpeming
Riley GauthierIron Mountain
Luke GorzinskiNorth Central
Devon GroleauStephenson
Leo Imhoff Gogebic
Marco JuarezNewberry
Jerzee KarkiWestwood
Nico LukkarinenNegaunee
Tyrel MatsonSt. Ignace
James MilkeyLake Linden-Hubbell
Riccardo MoauroGogebic
Cole MyllylaKingsford
Kane NebelMunising
Philip NelsonNegaunee
Nic NoraKingsford
Carter OshelskiSault Ste. Marie
Easton PalomakiNegaunee
Micaiah PeramakiMunising
Michael PetersonNorway
Dylan PlungerNorth Central
AJ ProsserIshpeming
Aidan RajalaIshpeming
Colin SchneiderIron Mountain
Javon ShelifoeL’Anse (Baraga)
Matthew SteinbrecherNorth Dickinson
Tristin SyersMidPen
Mason Totzke Ontonagon
Marcus VerretteIron Mountain
Andrew WebberNorth Central
COACHES
Andy CrouchLake Linden-Hubbell
Carter Crouch Lake Linden-Hubbell
Robin MarttilaIron Mountain
Jeff Olson Ishpeming
Paul JacobsonNegaunee
Sam GillesNegaunee
Leo GorzinskiNorth Central

The following schedule of event are planned throughout the week of the game:

June 19 – Players and coaches check in at the Superior Dome. A food drive for the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry will be held at the check-in location from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m.

June 20 – Team and individual pictures and media day. 

June 21 – Players Skills Challenge – players will compete for the titles of Fastest Man, Strongest Man, Receiver, Quarterback Challenge, Kicking and Punting Challenges.

June 22 – Players and coaches will host an All-Star Youth Football Camp in the Superior Dome on Thursday evening from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.  All kids ages 6 and up are welcome to attend.  The camp is free, but a $5 donation is welcome to help support the various donations that are made each year.  All kids in attendance will be divided into age-appropriate groups and taken through various stations and drills aided by the All-Star players and coaches.  The first 100 kids will receive a free camp t-shirt, provided by Culver’s and Loyal Tees.

June 23 – All-Star Banquet – The banquet provides family and friends a chance to connect with the All-Star players after a long week of practice and activities.  Players will be recognized for their accomplishments during the Skills Challenge and receive their All-Star Rings.  The guest speaker will be announced as the game draws closer.

The U.P. Football All-Star Game will be donating proceeds to several U.P. high schools.  A lottery drawing is performed to select the schools each year, and donations will be made directly to the football program of those schools chosen.  Each year, new schools have been chosen to receive donations from the game.  All schools have received the financial donation at least once, so the lottery process has started over again with all schools being eligible.  Several other schools will also receive donations in the form of All-Star Game equipment, including the practice jerseys and footballs.