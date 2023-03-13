UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – The rosters for the 2023 U.P. Football All-Star Game have been announced.
High school players from around the Upper Peninsula are drafted to the game’s “Red Team” and “Black Team” The teams will face off in the game on Saturday, June 24 at 1 p.m. at the Superior Dome in Marquette.
Congratulations to the following players selected to take part in the game:
RED TEAM
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|Reagan Alder
|Forest Park
|Brayden Altoft
|Pickford (Maplewood)
|Nate Benninger
|Marquette
|Kaiden Brown
|Escanaba
|Zach Burton
|Newberry
|Joey Colavecchi
|Iron Mountain
|Cody Dabb
|Ironwood
|Kavin Fredrick
|Bark River-Harris
|Adam Horrigan
|Sault Ste. Marie
|Josiah Javurek
|Bark River-Harris
|Carter Johnson
|Rapid River
|Nathan Keough
|Negaunee
|Levi Kilpela
|Calumet
|Kirby Koskela
|Lake Linden-Hubbell
|Wyatt Kulik
|Superior Central
|Corbin LaFave
|Bark River-Harris
|Trent Lawson
|Escanaba
|Dean Magaraggia
|L’Anse
|Vincent Martin
|Bark River-Harris
|Jacob Mattson
|Munising
|Sam McKissack
|Forest Park
|Jordan Messenger
|North Central
|Riley Murk
|Munising
|Brayden Nelson
|Calumet
|Garrett Osborne
|Pickford
|Josiah Peramaki
|Munising
|Michael Perkins
|Cedarville-DeTour
|Cole Potier
|Gladstone
|Ross Pugh
|Manistique
|Dillon Raab
|North Central
|Maxwell Scott
|Sault Ste. Marie
|Luke Shiverski
|Bark River-Harris
|Cason Smith
|Cedarville-DeTour
|Drake Spickerman
|Negaunee
|Braden Sundquist
|Gladstone
|Lucas Swetich
|Superior Central
|Eli Van Buren
|Negaunee
|Max Wiljanen
|Westwood
|Ashton Wymer
|Munising
|COACHES
|Brad Wiljanen
|Westwood
|Jake Wolf
|Westwood
|Gavin Sundberg
|Ishpeming
|Matt Mattson
|Munising
|Tyler Thomas
|Ontonagon (ETC)
|Josh Trader
|Superior Central
|Mike Berutti
|West Iron County
BLACK TEAM
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|Jed Anderson
|Negaunee
|Bryce Buzzo
|Ontonagon
|Kaedan Calcari
|Menominee
|Mitchell Cartwright
|Gladstone
|Tyler Darmogray
|Gladstone
|Blake Doke
|Newberry
|Brayden Dunstan
|Negaunee
|Owen Eichmeier
|North Central
|Michael Englund
|MidPen
|Bradon Farragh
|Iron Mountain
|Preston Gauthier
|Ishpeming
|Riley Gauthier
|Iron Mountain
|Luke Gorzinski
|North Central
|Devon Groleau
|Stephenson
|Leo Imhoff
|Gogebic
|Marco Juarez
|Newberry
|Jerzee Karki
|Westwood
|Nico Lukkarinen
|Negaunee
|Tyrel Matson
|St. Ignace
|James Milkey
|Lake Linden-Hubbell
|Riccardo Moauro
|Gogebic
|Cole Myllyla
|Kingsford
|Kane Nebel
|Munising
|Philip Nelson
|Negaunee
|Nic Nora
|Kingsford
|Carter Oshelski
|Sault Ste. Marie
|Easton Palomaki
|Negaunee
|Micaiah Peramaki
|Munising
|Michael Peterson
|Norway
|Dylan Plunger
|North Central
|AJ Prosser
|Ishpeming
|Aidan Rajala
|Ishpeming
|Colin Schneider
|Iron Mountain
|Javon Shelifoe
|L’Anse (Baraga)
|Matthew Steinbrecher
|North Dickinson
|Tristin Syers
|MidPen
|Mason Totzke
|Ontonagon
|Marcus Verrette
|Iron Mountain
|Andrew Webber
|North Central
|COACHES
|Andy Crouch
|Lake Linden-Hubbell
|Carter Crouch
|Lake Linden-Hubbell
|Robin Marttila
|Iron Mountain
|Jeff Olson
|Ishpeming
|Paul Jacobson
|Negaunee
|Sam Gilles
|Negaunee
|Leo Gorzinski
|North Central
The following schedule of event are planned throughout the week of the game:
June 19 – Players and coaches check in at the Superior Dome. A food drive for the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry will be held at the check-in location from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m.
June 20 – Team and individual pictures and media day.
June 21 – Players Skills Challenge – players will compete for the titles of Fastest Man, Strongest Man, Receiver, Quarterback Challenge, Kicking and Punting Challenges.
June 22 – Players and coaches will host an All-Star Youth Football Camp in the Superior Dome on Thursday evening from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. All kids ages 6 and up are welcome to attend. The camp is free, but a $5 donation is welcome to help support the various donations that are made each year. All kids in attendance will be divided into age-appropriate groups and taken through various stations and drills aided by the All-Star players and coaches. The first 100 kids will receive a free camp t-shirt, provided by Culver’s and Loyal Tees.
June 23 – All-Star Banquet – The banquet provides family and friends a chance to connect with the All-Star players after a long week of practice and activities. Players will be recognized for their accomplishments during the Skills Challenge and receive their All-Star Rings. The guest speaker will be announced as the game draws closer.
The U.P. Football All-Star Game will be donating proceeds to several U.P. high schools. A lottery drawing is performed to select the schools each year, and donations will be made directly to the football program of those schools chosen. Each year, new schools have been chosen to receive donations from the game. All schools have received the financial donation at least once, so the lottery process has started over again with all schools being eligible. Several other schools will also receive donations in the form of All-Star Game equipment, including the practice jerseys and footballs.