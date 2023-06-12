By: Dennis Grall

ST. IGNACE – Teams will be split into East and West for the Upper Peninsula All-Star Classic basketball game in St. Ignace Saturday.

Normally there is a North-South split using M-28 as the dividing line, but this year many of the players are East and West of M-95, forcing the change in format.

The game is sponsored by the U.P. Sports Hall of Fame, with proceeds going to the group’s scholarship program.

Players and their parents/guests will receive a free boat ride courtesy of Shepler’s Friday night. Players will practice at 4 p.m. (Girls) and 5:15 p.m. (Boys).

There will be a variety of skills competitions at 9:45 a.m. Saturday (3-point shooting, free throw shooting and slam dunk).

The girls game will tip off at 11:30 and the boys game at about 1 p.m.

Leading the West girls will be Isabella Herbert of Hancock, who was selected Ms. U.P. Basketball earlier this year by the U.P. Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association.

Heading the East boys will be two players from Class D state champion Munising, all-state and Mr. U.P. basketball selection Kane Nebel and Cully Trezeciak, along with former All-Star player and coach Terry Keinitz. Assisting Keinitz will be another former all-star cager, Doug Ingalls of St. Ignace.

Two of the East girls are scholarship recipients, Leah French of Engadine and Carney Salo of Escanaba. Nebel is also one of the scholarship recipients.

Rosters:

East Girls: Kenzie Bell, Claire Erickson, Ella Marchand, Sault Ste. Marie; Mackinac Island: Lily Plowman and Taylor Williams; Engadine: Leah French; Monique Brisson, Munising; Carney Salo, Escanaba; Lena Pleaugh, Gwinn; Morgan MacPhee, Marquette; Lena Pleaugh, North Dickinson; Coach, Pat Bennin, Sault Ste. Marie.

West Girls: Ashlea Datto, Dollar Bay; Isabella Herbert, Hancock; Annika Peterson Meghan Trewhella, Stella Wickstrom, Houghton; Makennah Uotila, Ontonagon; Kate Borseth, Ewen-Trout Creek; Corina Jahfetson, Baraga; Anja Kleiman, Iron Mountain; Coaches Mike O’Donnell, Negaunee; Tyler Larson, Baraga

East Boys: Dominic Haller, Carter Oshelski, Max Scott, Sault Ste. Marie; Kevin Frazier, St. Ignace; Kane Nebel, Cully Trezeciak, Munising; Casey Bray, Escanaba; Kaden Drossart, Bark River-Harris; Connor Florenski, North Central. Coaches, Doug Ingalls, St. Ignace, Terry Keinitz, Munising.

West Boys: Amos Norland, Dollar Bay; Mikko Salmi, Houghton; Ashton Kunishige and Tavin Larson, Painesdale Jeffers; Shawn Gibbons, L’Anse; Joey Colavecci, Iron Mountain; Griffin Argall, A.J. Prosser and Alex Sundberg, Ishpeming; coach John Schulz, Jeffers.