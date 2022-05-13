GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Early ticket prices for attending a Green Bay Packer game can differ by nearly $400 depending on who is coming to town.

With the schedule for the upcoming season for the Green Bay Packers released, that means want-to-be attendees can buy tickets. Based on some of the prices, demand appears to be high.

When comparing to 2021’s ticket prices, on average prices are up around 20 bucks. However, at this time last year, there was plenty of drama on whether Aaron Rodgers would even play for the team.

The game that will do the most damage to customers’ wallets is the Nov. 13 game against the Dallas Cowboys. At this time, the cheapest tickets are over $500.

On the flip side, the cheapest game is the last home game of the regular season against the Detriot Lions. Tickets can be found for under $150. That game currently does not have a date or a time for when it will be played.

Below are the prices, including fees, from SeatGeek’s website for this year’s regular season games at Lambeau Field.

Game Two Tickets Four Tickets Sept. 18 Bears $303 $322 Oct. 2 Patriots $293 $293 Oct. 16 Jets $268 $296 Nov. 13 Cowboys $507 $517 Nov. 17 Titans $216 $220 Dec. 19 Rams $222 $229 Jan. 1 Vikings $241 $271 TBD Lions $145 $145 Average $274.38 $286.63 Prices are per ticket and from SeatGeek’s website

Only two of the eight home games are over $300, while most games fall in the $250(ish) range. Away games could also be an option for fans, as some Packer games away from Lambeau can be bought for under $100.

For comparison, tickets for Friday’s Game 6 between the Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics can be found for $146. Those tickets are standing room only, while an actual seat can be purchased for $174.

Those looking to attend a professional sporting event in Wisconsin, but want to save a few bucks, can attend a May 21 (Saturday) Milwaukee Brewer home game for under $20.