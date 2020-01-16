Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

6 U.P. Hockey standouts nominated for Hobey Baker Award – Vote HERE

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Marquette, Mich. (WJMN) – Six Upper Peninsula college hockey standouts are in the running for this year’s Hobey Baker award.

The annual award is named after Hall of Famer, Hobey Baker, who played college hockey at Princeton University and died in World War I. It is given to the top NCAA men’s ice hockey player.

Each of the 78 nominees was chosen thanks to submissions by the athletic departments of the Division I men’s hockey schools with a maximum of three candidates from any one school.

The Upper Peninsula will be represented by these six student-athletes.

Griffin Loughran, Northern Michigan University

Vincent De Mey, Northern Michigan University

Philip Beaulieu, Northern Michigan University

Trenton Bliss, Michigan Tech University

Matt Jurusik, Michigan Tech University

Max Humitz, Lake Superior State University.

The Winner will be chosen through a fan vote. The first round of voting is now open and will run through March, 9th. You can vote once a day for your favorite Hobey Baker Candidate.

For more information on the Hobey Baker award, a full list of candidates, and how you can vote, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Noquemanon Ski Marathon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Noquemanon Ski Marathon"

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/15/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/15/2020"

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/16/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/16/2020"

Boys HS Basketball: Negaunee Miners too much for Ishpeming

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Basketball: Negaunee Miners too much for Ishpeming"

Snowfest at NMU celebrates outdoor winter activities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snowfest at NMU celebrates outdoor winter activities"

ABA therapy for autism

Thumbnail for the video titled "ABA therapy for autism"