6 U.P. Hockey standouts nominated for Hobey Baker Award – Vote HERE

Marquette, Mich. (WJMN) – Six Upper Peninsula college hockey standouts are in the running for this year’s Hobey Baker award.

The annual award is named after Hall of Famer, Hobey Baker, who played college hockey at Princeton University and died in World War I. It is given to the top NCAA men’s ice hockey player.

Each of the 78 nominees was chosen thanks to submissions by the athletic departments of the Division I men’s hockey schools with a maximum of three candidates from any one school.

The Upper Peninsula will be represented by these six student-athletes.

Griffin Loughran, Northern Michigan University

Vincent De Mey, Northern Michigan University

Philip Beaulieu, Northern Michigan University

Trenton Bliss, Michigan Tech University

Matt Jurusik, Michigan Tech University

Max Humitz, Lake Superior State University.

The Winner will be chosen through a fan vote. The first round of voting is now open and will run through March, 9th. You can vote once a day for your favorite Hobey Baker Candidate.

For more information on the Hobey Baker award, a full list of candidates, and how you can vote, CLICK HERE.