WEST ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Starting this school year, the Westwood Patriot athletic department will be under new leadership with the hiring of first year athletic director, Jake Skewis.

A big focus for Skewis leading up to the upcoming fall sports season has been trying to find ways to enhance the game day experience for Patriot fans who are attending athletic events.

“When I came through high school I went to Negaunee and it was always fun to play against Westwood,” said Skewis. “The crowds are always great. There’s a ton of community support and that’s kind of carried through. So, we’re really just trying to get that back and really get the excitement built back around everything.”

Prior to Westwood’s home opener against Bark River Harris last Friday night – Athletic Director Jake Skewis received a message that would help support his mission to elevate the gameday experience for Patriot fans.

“I originally knew we need to do a flight,” said Eric Sibley. “I texted Jesse and said, ‘what are you doing on the 25th?’ He goes, ‘well, nothing.’ I said, ‘I’m thinking about doing a national anthem flyover.’ He goes, ‘yeah, I’m in.'”

“Eric Sibley is a friend of mine and he had reached out to me,” said Skewis. “He said, ‘hey, we have an opportunity to do this. What do you think?’ I said, ‘that sounds awesome.”

Sibley, a Westwood Alumni, reached out to another former Patriot, Jesse Bell, who agreed to co-pilot the flight with little hesitation.

“For one thing, I love flying and I’ll take advantage of every opportunity to get up in the air,” said pilot Jesse Bell. “Eric has previous experience doing flyovers at bigger venues and I just thought it would be really cool to bring that home and do it right here at Westwood.”

“We both fly,” said Sibley. “We both fly for Northwoods Air Lifeline. It’s a charitable organization up here and we do medical flights for people. To be able to share our love of flying with the school we both went to was kind of special for us.”

It’s fun to see these guys that have gone through Westwood come back and want to do something cool for the community,” said Skewis. “There’s a lot of excitement building up and we’re really trying to ride that and get everyone excited about what we’re trying to do here.”

The execution of the flyover on the surface may seem relatively simple, but that is far from the case.

“The timing is the most critical thing,” said Sibley. “You need to know the length of the anthem and then you need to know your start point. You essentially hold near your start point just in case the anthem starts before your going to start.”

“Thankfully Eric is very organized,” said Skewis. “He had his wife Erica up there helping us out as well. I had sent him over the anthem we were going to use early this week so we knew right down to the second how it was going to go. We figured as long as we were within about 10 seconds or so at the end of the anthem everything would play out fine.”

The flyover would be done using a T-39 Sabreline Jet.

“They were used in the Air Force to transport generals in the 60’s and 70’s and then they made a business jet out of it,” said Sibley. “Airplanes don’t like sitting. They need to fly ever month and we were coming up on a monthly flight. So, I texted the owner and said, ‘hey, we got to burn the gas. Do you care if Jesse and I do a flyover for the anthem? We’ll do it right ‘

With a plan in place all that was left to do was to execute.

“We could see the stadium lights very clearly,” said Sibley. “So, that was our aiming point going right down the shoot.”

“Everyone was super excited and I just kept telling myself that everything was going to go fine,” said Skewis.

NATS

“I was up in the press box nervous,” said Skewis. “It went really smoothly. Once the anthem started playing I looked and once I saw the plane coming I said, ‘great, everything is going and everything is going to be fine. So, just a really cool experience for us to be able to give to the fans and give to the community.”

“Eric started by flying outbound from the field to find the point that would be the 1:30 point that we can hit those points flying inbound,” said Bell Basically then he had to back up every minute of the flight to find out what time do we need to arrive at our holding location. What time do we have to leave Iron Mountain in order to make that work? He had it all planned out basically to the second and we hit all of those timelines right on.”

Both pilots say they are grateful to be able to do this for the community and help support Skewis and the Westwood Athletic Department.

“Based on the feedback from Facebook the community really seemed to really enjoy the flyover,” said Bell. ” It was a great experience for everybody and it couldn’t have happened without the support of Jake and the schoolboard, the superintendent, and the school board. So, we’re all super appreciative to all of them for making it happen.”

“He’s got lofty goals and we wanted to help him with those goals starting off with the national anthem flyover,” said Sibley. “I think he’s going to meet his goals and make it better for the fans and students. I think he’s got a lot of great ideas talking with him and I’m excited that we have him at NICE Schools.”