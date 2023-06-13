KINGSFORD, Mich. (WJMN) – The rainy forecast didn’t deter a record number of players to come out for the annual Dickinson County Yooper Football Camp. The two-day camp was held at Kingsford High School beginning on Monday morning and wrapped up Tuesday afternoon.

“Football is a lot of hard work,” said Tom Wender, the camp organizer. “You have to give up part of your summer and this kind of energizes people to keep their interest up and kind of reinforce what the high school coaches have been preaching. We’re just giving them a different voice.”

14 college coaches, including three head coaches, from various division 2 programs were on hand to teach the game and give feedback to camp participants.

“The purpose is to be fundamental,” said Wender. “Football is fundamental and it’s still football, it’s blocking and tackling. It’s all about fundamentals.”

“Every year this is one of the best camps we come to,” said Dan Mettlach, the head coach for Michigan Tech Football. “We get to coach the guys fundamentals, it’s not all about recruiting and 40 times and everything else. So, it gives us a chance to interact with the guys all the way from kids going into 9th grade to guys that will be graduating after this next school year. So, its a great experience.”

“I thought it was great,” said Shane Richardson, the head coach for Northern Michigan Football. “Seeing so many kids that came out from the U.P. and the area being able to make a choice to come out and get better. I told them at the end of camp that they are choosing to get better for themselves and for their teams. It’s really neat to be able to see the young kids still making an investment in the game of football and wanting to improve. They had a lot of enthusiasm and very coachable in what they were doing.”

The camp not only acts as a platform for players to showcase their talent, it’s a place to build relationships with programs for future opportunities.

“We emphasize it ever single year, taking care of our backyard,” said Mettlach. “Whether that be in the Keewenaw, Marquette County or Dickinson County. If there are guys in the U.P. that fit what we do from a football standpoint and want what we have to offer academically, then we recruit them as hard as we can. It’s been an emphasis at Michigan Tech for as long as I can remember, even when I was playing there to take care of the local guys and keep the local talent in the U.P.”

“With Northern being one of the division two schools playing college football in the U.P, definitely got to get out and see the kids that are right here locally and letting them know that Northern Michigan is going to be an opportunity for them. Being able to see them, being able to work with them, definitely there are some guys here today that we really have our eyes on and it will be really fun to track them as we move forward into the fall season.”

“There’s as much talent out there as there ever was, but it’s just less kids graduating,” said Wender. “So, but this is by far the most talented camp that we have had in years. There’s just some good athletes here and you can tell that they’ve put the time in in the offseason and the weight room. Being exposed to the different universities and so on and so forth and some different coaching it benefits the kids and that’s what it’s all about.”

Northern Michigan’s Zach Person attended the Yooper Football Camp while a member of the Kingsford Flivvers program. Person says the lessons he learned and the relationships he built at the camp helped him get to where he is today.

“Just work more than you think you need to,” said Person. “No one is going to tell you that you’re working too hard and you’re doing too much. Just keep going, keep following your dream and whatever you want to do, keep working towards it and whatever you think is possible, it is possible.”