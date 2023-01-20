BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves was arrested Friday after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Spain.

The alleged act took place on Dec. 31 at a night club in Barcelona, police told The Associated Press.

Alves will now go before a judge, who will decide on the charges.

The charge of sexual assault in Spain can mean anything from unsolicited and unwanted sexual groping to rape. Police said they could give no detail on the case.

The 39-year-old Alves is one of soccer’s most successful players, winning major titles with several elite clubs, including Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain over his long career. He currently plays with Mexican club Pumas.

The defender was a key part of Barcelona’s golden years playing between 2008-2016 on the team’s right flank with Lionel Messi. He won the Champions League three times with the Catalan club, which he briefly rejoined last season.

