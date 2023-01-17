NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Freshman Brandon Miller scored 30 points as fourth-ranked Alabama beat Vanderbilt 78-66 Tuesday night for their seventh straight victory two days after a teammate was charged with capital murder.

Reserve junior forward Darius Miles was charged Sunday, a day after Alabama already had announced he would miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury. Coach Nate Oats said Monday that the Tide was going through a “kind of grieving process.”

The Crimson Tide (16-2, 6-0 SEC) rebounded well against a team that beat them in the conference tournament last March. All six SEC wins have come by double digits, though Vandy threatened late with a 13-2 run.

Jordan Wright missed a 3 with 36 seconds to go with Vandy down 70-62. The Crimson Tide finished off the win at the free throw line knocking down all eight attempts, and Miller had six of those.

Jaden Bradley and Noah Gurley each added 12 points as eight Alabama players scored. Gurley capped the win with a dunk in the final seconds.

Vanderbilt (9-9, 2-3) now has lost three of its last four — all against ranked opponents. The Commodores now are 3-15 against Top 25 teams overall in coach Jerry Stackhouse’s fourth season.

Tyrin Lawrence led Vanderbilt with 20 points, Wright added 15 and Ezra Manjon had 11.

Alabama opened the game scoring the first six points and went up 13-3 on a free throw by Noah Gurley. Vanderbilt answered back and took its lone lead at 22-21 on a 3-pointer by Malik Dia. Then the Crimson Tide took control, finishing the half on a 15-4 run for a 36-26 lead at the half.

The Tide just kept scoring. Miller capped a 32-8 run with a 3-pointer with 12:44 remaining for Alabama’s biggest lead at 53-30. Vanderbilt couldn’t have been much colder, missing 10 of its first 11 shots for the half. Wright’s 3 with 12:28 to go was the Commodores’ second made bucket of the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama showed off its speed and shooting to remain undefeated in league play. This is just the Tide’s second 6-0 start in the SEC under Oats in his fourth season. Alabama had not opened SEC play undefeated this far into league play since a 5-0 start in the 1986-87 season.

Vanderbilt wasn’t helped by not having fifth-year forward Liam Robbins out with an injured ankle. He had 18 points in last weekend’s win over then-No. 15 Arkansas. Robbins will miss four to six weeks. The 7-footer ranks fifth nationally blocking an average of 2.94 shots per game and was eighth with 50 total blocks. He saved a pair of victories blocking potential game-winners at the buzzer against Temple and Pittsburgh and is a big reason the Commodores rank 19th averaging 5.3 blocked shots a game.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Crimson Tide positioned themselves to potentially gain more votes winning their first game since Miles’ arrest.

UP NEXT

Alabama continues a two-game road swing Saturday at Missouri.

Vanderbilt visits Georgia on Saturday.

