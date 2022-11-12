CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Pittsburgh got off to as fast a start as a defense can Saturday at Virginia, returning passes by quarterback Brennan Armstrong on the first two plays from scrimmage for touchdowns.

M.J. Devonshire did the trick first, jumping in front of a pass near the Panthers’ sideline and scampering easily 29 yards for the score at the 14:55 mark.

After a second touchback, Armstrong tried throwing deeper, also near the Pitt sideline, and Marquis Williams jumped in front of that one and also took it 39 yards for a touchdown.

After 16 seconds, the Panthers led 14-0 and Virginia fans were booing.

The Cavaliers’ third series started with a handoff from Armstrong to Mike Hollins, and sarcastic cheers erupted even though the play went for no gain.

The double pick-6 marked the first time Pittsburgh has returned two interceptions for a touchdown in a game since 2006 — also against the Cavaliers in a 38-13 victory.

Saturday was the first time Virginia has allowed two interception returns for a touchdown in the same game since 2015, when Boise State did it in a 56-14 rout.

