LAS VEGAS (AP) — JD Davison had 28 points and 10 assists, Juhann Begarin added 19 points and the Boston Celtics beat the Memphis Grizzlies 108-91 on Thursday for their third straight victory in the NBA Summer League.

Davison, the 53rd pick in the draft, made 5 of 6 field goals in the first half and scored 19 points to help Boston (3-1) take a 51-39 lead. Davison finished 9 of 14 overall, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range.

Justin Jackson added 16 points, Brodric Thomas had 13, and Trevion Williams finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Ziaire Williams scored 21 points for Memphis (2-2). David Roddy and Kenny Lofton Jr. each had 16 points. The Grizzlies were just 3 of 20 from distance.

HAWKS 87, SPURS 86

Tyson Etienne scored 18 of his 21 points in the second half, including a go-ahead layup with 14.3 seconds left, and Atlanta handed San Antonio its fourth straight loss.

Atlanta (2-2) scored 14 straight points to make it 85-81 with two minutes remaining.

Sharife Cooper added 15 points and Tyrese Martin scored 13 for Atlanta.

Blake Wesley scored 20 points for San Antonio (0-4).

CAVALIERS 82, PISTONS 79

Cameron Young scored 15 points, RJ Nembhard Jr. added 14 and Cleveland beat Detroit.

Stanley Umude made a layup with 58 seconds left to give Detroit its first lead, 77-76, since 7-5. Ochai Agbaji made two free throws at the other end as Cleveland retook the lead with 45.3 left. The Cavaliers made 6 of 6 free throws in the final minute and Young blocked a 3-point attempt in the final seconds.

Agbaji had 12 points and seven rebounds for Cleveland (2-2).

Jules Bernard scored 14 points for Detroit (2-2).

The Pistons missed their first 12 3-pointers until Braxton Key beat the halftime buzzer to cut Cleveland’s lead to 45-26. The Pistons had 13 turnovers and just 10 field goals in the first half.

BULLS 89, HORNETS 73

Dalen Terry scored 20 points, Marko Simonovic had 17 points, 13 rebounds and four assists and Chicago eased past Charlotte.

Malcolm Hill and Makur Maker each scored 11 points for Chicago (3-1).

Bryce McGowens led Charlotte (2-2) with 15 points. Jalen Crutcher and JT Thor had 10 points apiece.

