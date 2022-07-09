A look at what’s happening around the majors today:

OH THOSE O’S!

Ryan Mountcastle, Trey Mancini and the surprising Baltimore Orioles try for their eighth straight win, which would match their best streak in 17 years.

The last time the O’s won eight in a row was 2005 with a team that included Rafael Palmeiro and Sammy Sosa.

Dean Kremer combined with four relievers to pitch the O’s past the Angels 1-0 Saturday at Camden Yards for their seventh straight victory. That equaled Baltimore’s longest string of success since 2017.

Coming off a 52-110 record, the Orioles are 42-44 and only a few games out of a wild-card spot. They’re 28-20 since a 14-24 start.

Los Angeles dropped to 1-7 on a nine-game trip and at 38-48 is a season-worst 10 games under .500. The Angels are 14-35 since a 24-13 start.

Orioles right-hander Austin Voth (0-1, 7.20), claimed on waivers from Washington last month, starts against lefty José Suarez (1-2, 4.30 ERA).

MIAMI ACE

A few hours before he’s likely to be picked for the NL All-Star team, Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcantara (9-3, 1.82 ERA) pitches against the Mets at Citi Field.

The 26-year-old Alcantara is a top contender to start for the National League on July 19 at Dodger Stadium. He struck out 10 in eight shutout innings of two-hit ball Tuesday against the Angels.

THE FOUR-A’S CLUB

The Oakland Athletics have gotten exactly four hits in four straight games, and have managed to win two of them.

The A’s beat AL West-leading Houston 3-2 on Saturday at the Coliseum. When the game ended, the top hitter in the Oakland lineup was Ramón Laureano — with a season average of .242.

Oakland’s batting average dropped to .209, on track to break the major league low of .211 set by the dead-ball era 1910 Chicago White Sox.

The Athletics next face right-hander Jake Odorizzi (3-2, 4.04), who will pitch for the second time since coming off the injured list. He allowed five runs and nine hits in four innings against the Royals on Monday.

A’s lefty Cole Irvin (3-6, 3.55) has one win in nine starts since coming off the injured list on May 22.

DEVERS OUT

All-Star third baseman Rafael Devers will sit out Sunday night when Boston finishes its four-game series against the Yankees at Fenway Park.

Devers exited Friday night’s loss because of a sore back that forced him to make an early exit. Boston manager Alex Cora says the team will see how Devers is feeling on Monday.

The 25-year-old Devers was selected Friday as the American League’s starting third baseman for the second straight year. Hours later, he hurt his back crashing into a side rail going for a foul ball.

Devers is hitting .327 with 19 home runs and 51 RBIs.

Jameson Taillon (9-2, 3.63 ERA) starts for the AL East-leading Yankees against Nick Pivetta (8-6, 3.68).

FRANCO AILING

Rays shortstop Wander Franco will see a doctor on Monday, two days after leaving a game because of discomfort in his right hand and wrist.

The 21-year-old Franco has played just 58 games this season, slow by a quadriceps and other leg trouble.

Franco is hitting .260 with five home runs and 23 RBIs.

CARD-NILS

Nolan Arenado and the Cardinals have gone 46 innings without scoring an earned run on a hit. The last one St. Louis got came on Nolan Gorman’s RBI single in the first inning on Tuesday at Atlanta.

The Cardinals have lost seven of nine. They got just two hits in a 1-0 loss at home to Philadelphia on Saturday.

Rookie right-hander Andre Pallante (2-4, 3.03 ERA) start for the Cardinals. Veteran reliever Nick Nelson (3-1, 4.17) start as an opener for the Phillies.

