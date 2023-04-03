MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (WJMN) – The Milwaukee Brewers begin a three-game series at home against the New York Mets on Monday.

The Brewers won two out of three games against their division rival Chicago Cubs in the opening series of the season.

Monday’s game will begin at 2:10 p.m. Central Time on Monday.

Milwaukee had an 86-76 record overall and a 46-35 record at home last season. The Brewers averaged 7.8 hits per game last season while batting a collective .234.

New York went 101-61 overall and 47-34 in road games last season. The Mets slugged .412 as a team in the 2022 season while hitting 1.1 home runs per game.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Carlos Carrasco (0-0); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -123, Mets +104; over/under is 8 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (labrum), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (groin), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mets: Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (teres major), Stephen Ridings: 15-Day IL (lat), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quintana: 15-Day IL (rib), Bryce Montes de Oca: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Coonrod: 15-Day IL (lat)