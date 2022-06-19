DENVER (AP) — San Diego star third baseman Manny Machado sprained his left ankle while taking a tumble running out a grounder and the Colorado Rockies completed a three-game sweep, beating the Padres 8-3 Sunday.

Machado, in the midst of a stellar season, was injured in the first inning and exited the game. The Padres said X-rays were negative.

Randal Grichuk homered to cap a five-run fifth inning and the Rockies beat San Diego for the 10th straight time at Coors Field, their longest home winning streak against the Padres in team history.

Machado was injured after hitting a grounder that slowly rolled toward pitcher Antonio Senzatela. Machado sprinted down the line and stretched his left leg toward first base as the throw arrived, but his cleat appeared to slip across the top of the bag and he fell to the ground, his leg buckling beneath him.

Clearly in pain, Machado, who was out on the play a half-step, grimaced and clasped his hands around his lower left leg as team trainers came on to the field to tend to him.

Machado later sat up but was unable to put weight on the injured ankle and was helped off the field and into the clubhouse for further examination.

Machado entered Sunday’s game batting .329 with 12 home runs and 46 RBIs.

Senzatela (3-3) pitched six strong innings, Elias Diaz also homered and C.J. Cron had three hits for Colorado.

Luke Voit and Austin Nola homered for the Padres.

Voit led off the the second with a home run and the Rockies evened the score in their half of the second on Diaz’s RBI single.

Colorado broke it open with a big fifth.

Garrett Hampson tripled with one out and Yonathan Daza walked, setting up RBI singles by Brendan Rodgers and Cron, finishing Blake Snell (0-4). Steven Wilson relieved and Grichuk hit a three-run drive that put the Rockies up 6-1.

Diaz, who finished with three RBIs, homered leading off the sixth and drew a bases-loaded walk in the seventh.

Nola had a two-run homer in the eighth off Robert Stephenson. TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: INF-OF Garrett Hampson has been reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list, returning from a four-day absence. … INF Alan Trejo was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque and RHP Tyley Kinley, who has been sidelined indefinitely by flexor tear in his right elbow, has been transferred to the 60-day injured list.

UP NEXT

Padres: Return home to host Arizona on Monday night with San Diego RHP Yu Darvish (6-3, 3.35 ERA) scheduled to pitch the opener in a three-game series.

Rockies: After an off-day Monday, the Rockies open a three-game series at Miami with Ryan Feltner (1-2, 4.85 ERA) set to pitch Tuesday night’s opener.

___

