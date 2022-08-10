Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson knows his Demon Deacons must prepare to run their high-scoring offense without quarterback Sam Hartman.

Beyond that, it’s unclear how long the veteran will be gone.

The school said Wednesday that Hartman will miss “an extended period of time” for treatment of what it described as a medical condition unrelated to football.

In a statement, the school said Hartman sought medical attention Tuesday following a workout. He will miss team activities indefinitely and it’s unclear when he might be able to return to competition. The school cited privacy laws in not revealing specifics of Hartman’s condition.

“We expect him to be back,” Clawson said told reporters after Wednesday’s practice. “It’s too early to tell exactly what the timeline is. So anything that’s said is just speculation right now. But we expect him to be back and it goes along, we’ll get a better idea.”

Clawson said Hartman had a medical procedure Tuesday to deal with “just one of those things that could happen to any one of us.” Hartman was also present at practice, with Clawson saying the quarterback “just wanted those guys to see him and know that he was OK.”

The fifth-year junior was one of the top passers in the Bowl Subdivision ranks last year and helped the Demon Deacons reach the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game while tying a program record with 11 wins.

In a statement, Hartman called Tuesday “a frustrating day.”

“I look forward to attacking this rehabilitation process and I am so appreciative of the support I have received from my family, teammates and coaches,” he said.

Hartman ranked 11th in the FBS ranks in passing yardage (302.0 per game) and tied for fifth with 39 touchdowns last season at the helm of the nation’s No. 4 scoring attack (41.0). That helped Wake Forest crack the top 10 of the AP Top 25 poll last season and win the ACC’s Atlantic Division title.

The Demon Deacons are considered among the top contenders for the ACC title this season behind preseason favorite Clemson.

Clawson said third-year freshman Mitch Griffis got most of the first-team quarterback reps Wednesday, followed by fourth-year sophomore Michael Kern. Wake Forest opens the season in three weeks, hosting VMI on Sept. 1.

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at https://twitter.com/aaronbeardap

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25