KINGSFORD, Mich. (WJMN) – In many ways, the 2023 Kingsford Flivvers football team will look to replicate their approach in recent seasons, coming off of three consecutive appearances in the postseason.

While the team is facing the departures of seniors that played a significant role in their offense last year, they’ll look to the experience of returning players to help guide the team as they prepare for the upcoming season.

“Defensively, I think we look really good. We’ve got a lot of people back on that defense, which is helpful to us, obviously, just having that experience,” said Head Coach Mark Novara. “Offensive line, got some guys back, that’s helpful. Last year we didn’t return a single starter, so this year we’ve got some guys back which is gonna make a difference. Obviously we lost a couple of really good ones last year with Nick (Nora) and Cole (Myllyla). To replace those guys, it’s almost impossible, but I think we got a lot of guys who got a lot of playing time last year. That’ll be helpful for us.”

In their time in training camp so far this year, one area the team is looking to grow is bringing a new sense of intensity to practice to get ramped up and ready when the regular season arrives later this month.

“You know, we’re really focusing on our guys making plays,” Novara said. “That’s a big deal. We’ve done the fundamentals part, we’ve done the lifting, now let’s go and make some plays.”

“I think last year we could’ve improved more on going hard every rep in practice, and that’s something we definitely changed this year, so I’m looking forward to how it’s going to look in the season,” said Senior Noah Johnson. “We’re not gonna be weak, every day we had kids in the weightroom this offseason, so we’re gonna come back strong and it’s gonna show.”

One major change the team faces in 2023 is the Flivvers’ move to the West-PAC conference, a change that will see them travel shorter distances and face a higher number of opponents based in the U.P.

Before the season begins, the team had a chance to work on their goals in a scrimmage against the Negaunee Miners this week, a small preview of one of Kingsford’s newly scheduled matchups that will see the teams play in Week 4 of the season in September.

“You know, it’s nice for us. We’re not down below the bridge three times like we were last year,” Novara said. “It’s more rivalry games with us throughout the U.P. A lot more of our fan base traveling to away games because of that. It’s the same approach, each week’s different for us as we go, but it gets us a little closer to home and get our fans there, we’ll be good.”

One player that will play an important role in the team’s conference change is junior quarterback Nic Novara. Now in his second year as the signal caller, Novara says the experience he gained in year one has him excited to see what the team can do against their new opponents in 2023.

“Attention to detail, for sure, kind of just staying fundamentally sound and being very physical,” Novara said. “I hope we can win every game. We’re in a new league, so we’ll be facing some different opponents. Obviously, we’ll play Negaunee, Gladstone, some tougher teams. Negaunee obviously just went to the state championship last year, so they’ll be tough. Gladstone, we dropped them last year, so hopefully we can bounce back and beat them this year.”

While the squad is ready for the new challenge, for the time being they’re focused on getting better each day in preparation for their first game against Green Bay East on August 25.

“Like I said, losing Nick and Cole are big spots, Nick Nora was all over the place, Cole Myllyla was a great tailback, but I think we’ve got some people that can fill those spots and do good,” coach Novara said. “It’s one day at a time, you know, each week is different with a different challenge for us, we’ll focus on Green Bay East and we’ll move to Houghton.”