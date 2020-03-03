Avalanche win season-high 7th straight, 2-1 over Red Wings

Sports

by: NOAH TRISTER

Posted: / Updated:

Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) plays against the Detroit Red Wings in the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 2, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog withstood a crunching hit while making a pass that sprung Logan O’Connor for a breakaway goal in the second period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 for their seventh straight victory.

Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for the Avalanche, who extended a franchise record with their ninth consecutive road win.

Anthony Mantha had the only goal for Detroit.

With the score tied at 1, Landeskog was just inside his own blue line when he took a hit from Detroit’s Robby Fabbri.

As he was clocked, Landeskog released a pass up the ice to O’Connor, who went in and beat goalie Jonathan Bernier.

  • Colorado Avalanche center Vladislav Namestnikov, right, celebrates his goal with Valeri Nichushkin, left, and Martin Kaut, center, in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, Monday, March 2, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Colorado Avalanche right wing Logan O’Connor (25) celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 2, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Colorado Avalanche goaltender Michael Hutchinson (35) stops a Detroit Red Wings right wing Anthony Mantha (39) shot in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 2, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) is brought down by Colorado Avalanche defenseman Mark Barberio (44) and Nikita Zadorov (16) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 2, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) plays against the Colorado Avalanche in the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 2, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

