IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – Iron Mountain is a hidden gem in the Upper Peninsula. Small in size, the town has an enormous sports history.

It was on a brisk fall day almost a century ago maybe the town’s most prominent sports moment took place.

The date was October 28th, 1926. There was an energy in the air, a buzz filled the town as local residents lined the streets waiting in anticipation.

“People came from all over the U.P. to see this spectacle,” said Troy Henderson.

In just a few minutes, one of baseball’s biggest household names would be arriving.

The player’s name was George Herman Ruth, better known as “Babe” Ruth.

“He was very well known figure in baseball by 1926,” said Henderson. “I think people are familiar with the nickname he got, the ‘Sultan of Swat.’ That was a nickname given to him years before this. So, he was quite well-established in baseball and quite well-known.”

Ruth was fresh off an appearance in the 1926 World Series. Despite a strong showing, Ruth and the New York Yankees fell in the seven game series to the St. Louis Cardinals four games to three.

“He had actually played in four of the previous six World Series where they had won a couple of them,” said Henderson. “This was kind of common for the celebrities of baseball. Playing exhibition games throughout the country, in rural areas in the country that would get very excited for celebrities like this to come to town. Some people were initially skeptical that this was actually going to take place and that he would actually come up here. But the more promotion that revolved around the event I think people started to think, ‘oh, this actually going to happen.'”

So what brought Babe Ruth to Iron Mountain?

“Just ten days after the 1926 World Series a couple of local promoters in Iron Mountain approached Babe Ruth’s agent to get him to come up to Iron Mountain to play a game,” said Henderson. One of the promoters was George Zieglebauer, he owned a local grocery store. The other was Ned Fox who owned a local Iron Mountain manufacturer and distributor.”

After some back-and-forth negotiations, an agreement was in place.

“They came up with some funds, it is unclear how much funds were required to get Babe Ruth to come to Iron Mountain, but they approached him and made an agreement where Babe Ruth would come to Iron Mountain and play a game.”

The exact amount is still a mystery, but eight days later, Ruth was en route to the Upper Peninsula.

“They secured funds for Babe Ruth to come but otherwise they kind of sent out word that, ‘hey, we’re looking for Upper Peninsula baseball players.’ They weren’t going to get paid but they would get an opportunity to meet Babe Ruth and play with Babe Ruth. So that was kind of incentive enough for a lot of the local baseball players to come and they did. The idea was to basically create two teams out of these Upper Peninsula all-stars where they would actually play a game and Babe Ruth would participate.”

The game took place at on Iron Mountain’s Athletic Field which today is known as Iron Mountain High School’s Mountaineer Stadium.

“When Babe came up the game kind of started and it started more of kind of like a home run derby where Babe Ruth would just hit fly balls into the field ,”said Henderson.” After that home run derby atmosphere teams organized. I guess you could call it a game but it wasn’t really a game. Ruth went to the plate every inning to have the community of 3,000 people witness Babe at the plate.”

It became apparent early, that the U.P. All-Stars were not intimidated by Ruth’s presence.

“The first couple of times he was at the plate he was actually struck out,” said Henderson.

This photo of Ruth and a local baseball player has become famous coinciding with the event.

“Nello “Fungo” Tedeschi was one of the one’s who struck him out,” said Henderson. “So, that picture was him standing next to Babe Ruth. So, these were some pretty serious baseball players. Tom Jones also struck him out I believe in the third inning and this was drawing some boo’s from the crowd. They wanted to see Babe hit home runs. By the seventh inning of the game in finished as more of a home run derby again where he would shower the people in the outfield with home runs.”

Nearly 100 years later, Ruth’s legacy lives on in Iron Mountain. Not only for his presence at the plate, but for connecting with the community.

“Most of the reporting of that event had him being very one of the people,” said Henderson. “He blended in well with the audience, didn’t have an aura of being above other people. So, in all respects he enjoyed the crowd, signed baseball’s, autographed baseballs after and before the game. They had a dinner at the Lion’s Club, they hosted a dinner after the game that he attended and autographed baseballs for charity. In all respects he was very comfortable with the crowd and the people and enjoyed the experience.”