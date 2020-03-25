Ballmer to buy Forum, clearing way for new Clippers arena

FILE – In this Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 file photo, Steve Ballmer, founder of USA Facts, talks during an interview in New York. Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is buying the Forum for $400 million, clearing the way for the billionaire to build a new arena down the street in Inglewood, California. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is buying the Forum from the Madison Square Garden Company for $400 million in cash.

The deal clears the way for the billionaire to build a new arena down the street in Inglewood, California.

Ballmer has been fighting with MSG over his desire to build a state-of-the-art home for the Clippers just a few blocks away from the Forum.

The purchase abruptly wraps up the litigation fight and allows the Clippers to move ahead on their goal to open a new arena when their Staples Center lease expires in 2024.