LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Baraga High School girls basketball team is set to face off against the Fowler Eagles in the state semifinal matchup Thursday at 5:30 Eastern Time. The team departed for East Lansing earlier this week prior to taking on Pickford in the state quarterfinals.

The following information comes from Senator Ed McBroom’s Office:

State Sen. Ed McBroom welcomed the Baraga High School girls basketball team to the Senate chamber on Thursday in advance of the team’s state semifinal matchup against Fowler at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

“My congratulations to the lady Vikings basketball team for making it to the final four in what has been a remarkably successful season thus far,” said McBroom, R-Waucedah Township. “Their success is a great example of what can be accomplished through hard work, determination and working as a team. On behalf of all Upper Peninsula residents, I say good luck in your semifinal game!”

The Vikings advanced to the semifinal round of the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) playoffs by defeating Pickford on Wednesday.

For more information about the Vikings’ semifinal game, which tips off at 5:30 p.m. EDT, visit MHSAA’s website.