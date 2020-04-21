High School Sports Zone Header

Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan announces Girls ‘Best’ teams; U.P. standouts nominated

Sports
The Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan announced their 2019-2020 ‘BEST’ team awards with a variety of U.P. girls hoops standouts making the cut. The BCAM was created in 1976 for the betterment of basketball in the state of Michigan. BCAM is now considered the voice of basketball in Michigan.  The Awards showcase the ‘Best of the Best’ in the whole state of Michigan. Below you will find the lists beginning with Division 1 and ending with Division 4. Congratulations to all the players who made the list!

Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan’s “Best’ team for Division 1
Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan’s “Best’ team for Division 2
Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan’s “Best’ team for Division 3.
Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan’s “Best’ team for Division 4

On the official BCAM website the association wanted to remind everyone:

REMEMBER – BCAM Awards do not reflect the accomplishments of ALL varsity basketball players and teams in the entire state. ONLY BCAM member varsity coaches can submit nomination forms for BCAM awards during the nomination period. Not every varsity coach in Michigan is a BCAM member and not every member coach chooses to submit nominations. If your child or favorite team does not show up on our awards listings, please consider those two possible reasons. If you have any questions about BCAM Awards please email secretary@bcam.org first.

