ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – A recap of day one of the 2022 Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament.

The day was headlined by the 2nd Annual ‘Battle of the Badges’, a double-elimination tournament involving local first responders.

The Ishpeming Fire Department won for the second straight year.

Local 3 also got to taste the famous Croatian Chicken which won a 2021 GUSSY award for ‘Best food Event.’