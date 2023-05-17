ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Bay College Men’s Basketball Coach Matt Johnson has been named the 2023 Men’s Junior College Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan (BCAM) Coach of the Year.

Johnson coached the Norse to a 26-6 record during the 2022-2023 season, including a 16-game winning streak from January 11 to March 4. Bay College was ranked #20 in the final NJCAA Division 2 poll following the season.

During the season, Bay’s first in the the Michigan Community College Athletic Association, the Norse went undefeated, winning the conference championship. The team went on to play in the MCCAA Championship game, losing to the Henry Ford College Hawks. Bay’s season came to an end as the Region 12 runners-up, falling to Mott Community College.

The 2022-2023 season wound up asJohnson’s best at Bay College during his tenure, besting 2017-2018’s record of 22-7. The Norse Men’s Basketball Program won their 100th game since returning to Bay with an 86-50 win over Alpena Community College at home on January 25.