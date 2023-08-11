ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – In 2023, the Bay College Norse Volleyball team will enter their second year, not only under head coach Dan Porath, but for the program as a whole. The team’s first season in 2022 had some ups and downs, finishing with an 11-15 regular season record and 3-7 in conference play.

In year two, though, Porath says the challenges the team faced in year one will serve as a building block to improve their level of play.

“Every single night is a battle. There is no weak team in our conference,” Porath said. “Our division had two of the nationally ranked teams. Grand Rapids ended up fourth and Muskegon, I think, was 12th. So we play them twice a year. It’s gonna be a battle every year. The best part about that is, if we can compete with them, we can compete with anybody.”

With plenty of players returning for year two with more experience under their belts, the team’s chemistry can flow more naturally. That built-in chemistry is allowing them to hone in on fundamentals that will help when the season begins later this month.

“I think after having a first year, all of us being on the same team, I know we have some new recruits, but we already have team chemistry just coming over from last year,” said Amber Caylor, a second-year player with the Norse.

“We’ve been doing a lot of basics, but I feel like his main thing is just like trying to improve every day,” said second-year player Tianna Taylor. “Like doing whatever you can to be better.”

“I think just be a family, be close, communicate,” said first-year player Olyvia Saxton. “If there’s ever a problem, just bring it up to everyone.”

“Preseason is all about just getting better, getting yourself prepared for what we’re going to do in the actual season,” said second-year player Emma Rutter. “(Coach Porath) always says ‘Come in your best self, like, be ready to work’. Putting emphasis on just being your best self before the season, not just getting here and then trying to improve. Be your best self when you get here.”

As the squad continues to develop a program culture, another year of experience for players allows Coach Porath to lean more on team leaders to help guide the direction of younger players.

The first year, even myself not being able to lead our team and what direction we need to be, not knowing how good we needed to be, how hard to push them this year,” Porath said. “They know and they’re pushing the freshmen to make sure that they’re getting better every day”

“I definitely think it’s helping us to just kind of show them what to expect,” said second-year player Leah Allan. “Trying to just add them into what we know already so that they can be the best that they are.”

“I feel like all of us from last year are like the leaders on the court, and we’re all just like helping the new girls coming in like ‘Oh, this is what we did last year’, said second-year player Tori Jandt. “And I feel like we’re like pretty welcoming and everyone’s coming together really well.”

While there will always be bumps in the road establishing a new program, that won’t stop the Norse from having expectations of success in 2023.

“We’re a well rounded team. I don’t think that we’re weak in any one position,” Porath said. “So we’re going to be tough to defend. My goal last year was to finish .500 and we just missed it. I don’t think there’s any doubt in my mind that we’ll be able to do that this year. So we’re pushing to be a top three team of seven teams in our division. That’s my goal, and that’s the goal that I’ll push to them.”

You can stay connected with the Norse Volleyball team here.