BCAM’S BEST OF THE BEST: Q&A with Iron Mountain’s Foster Wonders

Q (Durant): First off, Foster I want to congratulate you. You were just named to the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan’s best of the best team. That is a huge accomplishment. Now when you first heard that you made that list what were you thinking?

A (Wonders): I was thinking you know, none of that would have been possible without having great teammates and great coaches around me and everyone that really helped me along the way and it was just really a rewarding feeling because anytime that anyone gets recognized around here its a big thing because, you know, it doesn’t happen very often on a state wide scale. So, I mean, it’s pretty rewarding for sure.

Q So, the best-of-the-best team, it consists of thirteen players and just looking at the list, you know, you’re accompanied by some very elite talent. Some household names that get recognized nationally including Emoni Bates out of Yipsilanti-Lincoln. The Gatorade National Player of the Year. Also, people are talking about him being a potential lottery pick in the next few years in the NBA Draft. When thinking about being in that same conversation with talent like that, how does that make you feel?

A: I mean, it’s unreal. He’s obviously deserving of all that attention he’s getting and everyone else at that list also. I mean, plenty of those guys are going to big time programs and, you know, to be mentioned in the same breath as them is really rewarding for sure.

Q: Talking about some big time programs, you know, currently you’re receiving offers from a lot of great schools and I can only imagine that those offers are going to ramp up as you enter your senior year there at Iron Mountain. How has the recruitment process been so far for you?

A: Um, its been awesome. We could start hearing from coaches last summer and I’ve heard from a lot and, you know, it’s kind of picked up ever since the season got over and all this quarantine stuff going on, a lot more time for college coaches to give calls to recruits and all that. So, its been super fun and super interesting, so hopefully it continues to keep building.

Q: Now speaking of the quarantine, how have you been staying in shape? I know personally I’ve been doing a lot of at home workouts, but how have you adjusted to these rules we have in place with the lock-down?

A: Oh yeah, I mean it made me change a little bit. But having resources at my house I got a weight set, a treadmill, and a stationary bike and hoop in my driveway. So, I’m not really missing a beat at all right now. So, it’s been kind of nice to have all those things at my house.

Q: So, you’re entering your senior year next season. Your Junior season did get cut short, but next year your going to be looked at to lead next year’s team. Are you looking forward to that challenge?

A: You know, I’m really looking forward to it. We got a great group of guys that work really hard and, you know, it’s going to take a full group effort to replace what the senior class from last year left, you know. What they did and they did a lot of great things for us. So, it’s going to be a feeling out process for sure. But I think we have the group of guys that can come in and have a really good year and have a lot of success.

Q: Now, foster when i started covering basketball up here in the U.P. I was covering your brother, Carson and I kept hearing rumblings ‘Foster Wonders…He’s going to be better than his brother’ and you’ve done nothing but live up to those expectations and you probably exceeded those expectations. It seems like you’ve been playing for Iron Mountain for forever already. How have you handled that pressure by, obviously the media a little bit and the fans and things?

A: At first, my freshman year kind of starting out, you know, coming off an injury, it was pretty tough. Kind of got thrown into the fire a little bit but I adjusted well. It was always like that, everyone would say stuff about me before i even got to high school. That made me put a little more pressure on myself than I probably needed to, but I think just going out there and playing my game was the best thing for me to let all that go. Just go out there and have fun which I’ve been doing for so long. So, its been a lot of fun for sure.

Q: So during this recruitment process I’m sure you talking to a bunch of coaches. What are they saying to you when it comes to areas of improvement. What do you need to improve on this summer?

A: Starting with just overall athleticism and just working on that which I have been. Making some really good strides even since the season ended. Obviously, at the defensive end and with footwork. Basically, all different parts of my game. Ball handling and all different parts. So, I’ve been working a lot on all of that, so we’ll see how it goes.

Q: All right Foster, thank you so much for taking some time out to talk to me. Again, congratulations on that huge accomplishment. Obviously, its another one for your growing resume and I do look forward to covering you as you play out your senior season and beyond. So, again thank you and congratulations.

A: Thank you. Thank you very much.