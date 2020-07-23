Beaulieu Inks Two Way Deal With Iowa/Allen

DES MOINES, Iowa –– Former Wildcat defenseman and captain of the 2019-20 team, Phil Beaulieu, has agreed to a two-way deal with the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League and the Allen Americans of the East Coast Hockey League, as announced by the clubs Wednesday, July 22.

In 158 career games at Northern Michigan University, Beaulieu recorded 121 career points for the green and gold, including 26 goals. Adding 25 points in his senior season, his career total ranks fourth among all Wildcat defensemen.

The three-time All-WCHA honoree, and 2018-19 WCHA Defenseman of the Year, concluded his career as the league’s post-realignment leader in assists with 95 while finishing tied for 14th all-time at NMU.

“When you think about what you’re looking for in one of your athletes, Phil is who you hope for,” head coach Grant Potulny said. “On the ice he was an All-American and Defensive Player of the year, in the classroom he was a great student and in the community he was incredibly generous with his time. Phil has left a lasting impression on [Northern Michigan University] NMU and the community of Marquette. He will be remembered as one of the great players in the history of Wildcat hockey.”

The AHL affiliate to Beaulieu’s homestate Minnesota Wild, the Iowa Wild went 37-18-4 and were second in the western conference at the suspension of their 2019-20 season. Their ECHL affiliate Americans, based in Allen, Texas, went 40-14-0-6 prior to the cancellation of their remaining season.

The Wildcats are set to open their season at Wisconsin, October 9 and 11, 2020 with puck drop on Friday’s game to be announced.