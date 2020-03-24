Benton Harbor’s Johnson wins Michigan’s Mr. Basketball award

DETROIT (AP) — Benton Harbor’s Carlos “Scooby” Johnson is Michigan’s Mr. Basketball for 2020, a season that was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hal Schram Mr. Basketball award given out on Monday honors the state’s top senior basketball player.

It is given annually by the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan.

The 6-foot-6 Johnson signed a letter of intent to attend Butler after turning down scholarship offers from Michigan State and Michigan.

He received 2,949 points in Mr. Basketball voting and Jalen Terry of Flint Beecher was second with 2,760 points.