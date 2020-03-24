Benton Harbor’s Johnson wins Michigan’s Mr. Basketball award

Sports
Posted: / Updated:
High School Basketball

DETROIT (AP) — Benton Harbor’s Carlos “Scooby” Johnson is Michigan’s Mr. Basketball for 2020, a season that was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hal Schram Mr. Basketball award given out on Monday honors the state’s top senior basketball player.

It is given annually by the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan.

The 6-foot-6 Johnson signed a letter of intent to attend Butler after turning down scholarship offers from Michigan State and Michigan.

He received 2,949 points in Mr. Basketball voting and Jalen Terry of Flint Beecher was second with 2,760 points. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

A.I. predicts life expectancy

Thumbnail for the video titled "A.I. predicts life expectancy"

Hancock Salvation Army food pantry feeding many around Keweenaw

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hancock Salvation Army food pantry feeding many around Keweenaw"

Precious Metals 3-23-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 3-23-2020"

Stocks 3-23-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stocks 3-23-2020"

LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 3/23/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 3/23/2020"

Delta Animal Shelter offers food assistance program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Delta Animal Shelter offers food assistance program"