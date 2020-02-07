Closings
Big 10 could see record number of NCAA bids

Sports
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NEXSTAR) – The final full month of Big Ten play is underway before the calendar turns to March and the madness begins.

Bracket projections are out and some are speculating the conference could earn as many as 12 bids to the NCAA Tournament.  That would be a record for one conference, eclipsing the Big East’s mark of 11 berths in 2011.

The Big Ten has 11 schools in the top 50 of the NET Rankings (the system the NCAA developed to evaluate teams) with one just outside at No. 51 in Indiana.

Behind the Nexstar Nation, Indianapolis’ Chris Hagan and Chris Widlic take a trip around the league in “Big Time Basketball”.

They’ll start with the Big Ten leaders. No. 16 Michigan State tries to hang on to the top spot in the conference in a Top 25 showdown with No. 22 Penn State. 

They’ll check in with Maryland and Illinois, right there with the Spartans in the standings as the week began. They wrap up with a rivalry game between Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Plus, The Athletic’s Dustin Dopirak joins them in studio to give his take on the conference race.

