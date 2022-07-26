INDIANAPOLIS (WOOD) — At Big Ten media days, the Wolverines were right back to the place where they look home a Big Ten Championship.

Their banner is hanging in the rafters at Lucas Oil Stadium. One of their goals is to hang another one.

“Our goals would be to beat Ohio State and Michigan State in the same year, win the Big Ten Championship and win the National Championship. Those are our four goals,” University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said.

But who will be the quarterback to lead them there? It’s clear that job will have to be earned. Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy both split time in the maize and blue last season. Harbaugh said McNamara will take the first reps at training camp but McCarthy will get that same opportunity.

“They’re both dreaming of being that guy, they’re both putting in the work the entire offseason to make that happen, and that’s what we’ll be shooting for again,” Harbaugh said. “Competitive, not combative. Cade McNamara is going to be really tough to beat out for the starting quarterback job. J.J. McCarthy is going to be really tough to beat out for the starting quarterback job.“

“No matter what position you’re in, if you become complacent, you become vulnerable, and I think this entire situation has helped me in that I have zero complacency to what my situation is on the depth chart,” McNamara said.

Yet there are questions on the other side of the ball: The Wolverines are getting a new defensive coordinator in Jesse Minter. Plus, NFL draft picks Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo left big shoes to fill on the defensive line, ones East Kentwood graduate and Grand Rapids native Mazi Smith is hoping to step into.

“Every season has to be better than that last,” Smith said. “There can’t be any regression. So for this season I just wanted to be the best person I could be and the best person I could be, and maybe I could be the best player in the country.”

The Wolverines open the season on Sept. 3 in Ann Arbor against Colorado State.