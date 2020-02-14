Closings
There are currently 14 active closings. Click for more details.

5th straight sellout for season-opening Daytona 500

Big Race - Daytona

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Daytona 500 is a sellout for the fifth consecutive year.

Daytona International Speedway announced Thursday that all reserved grandstand seats have been purchased for the 62nd running of “The Great American Race.”

Track president Chip Wile says “we have the most loyal and passionate fans in sports and we are forever grateful for their support.”

Some specialty tickets remain, including access to premium hospitality areas, the infield and the pre-race concert featuring country/pop star Darius Rucker.

President Donald Trump will serve as grand marshal and give the command for drivers to start their engines. He’s the first sitting president since George W. Bush in 2004 to attend the Daytona 500.

Other pre-race celebrities: Retired NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr. will serve as honorary starter and wave the green flag. WWE star Sheamus will serve as honorary pace car driver and lead the field to the green flag. Nalani Quintello, acclaimed vocalist with the United States Air Force Band, will sing the national anthem.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Wood burning with Jennifer Tavernier

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wood burning with Jennifer Tavernier"

'Meet the Skiers' held at Pine Mountain Resort ahead of Iron Mtn. Ski Jumps

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Meet the Skiers' held at Pine Mountain Resort ahead of Iron Mtn. Ski Jumps"

GAME OF THE WEEK: Marquette edges Escanaba; Redmen capture GNC title

Thumbnail for the video titled "GAME OF THE WEEK: Marquette edges Escanaba; Redmen capture GNC title"

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/14/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 FRIDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/14/2020"

Adaptive PCR

Thumbnail for the video titled "Adaptive PCR"

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/13/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/13/2020"