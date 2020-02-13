Clint Bowyer looks to overcome challenging season in this year’s Great American Race

Big Race - Daytona

by: Dan Lucas

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Last year, driver Clint Bowyer put together a solid week at Daytona; a starting spot on row 3 of the Daytona 500 and slipped through a series of crashes that ripped the field in half during the final 10 laps. Then with less than two laps to go, Bowyer was collected in an overtime forcing incident.

That was the beginning of a challenging season for Bowyer, who had a pair of wins in 2018 but was not able to record a 2019 victory.

His Stewart Haas Racing teammate Kurt Busch was the 2017 Daytona 500 champion.

Bowyer hopes that a little hall of fame karma from owner Tony Stewart (2020 NASCAR Hall of Fame class) can rub off on his car in this year’s Great American Race.

