Joey Logano leads final practice before Daytona 500

Big Race - Daytona

by: JENNA FRYER

Posted: / Updated:

Joey Logano celebrates with his crew after winning the first of the two NASCAR Daytona 500 qualifying auto races at Daytona International Speedway, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Joey Logano paced an uneventful final practice before the Daytona 500.

Logano led eight Ford drivers in speed during Saturday’s 50-minute session of final preparation for NASCAR’s version of the Super Bowl. He was followed by Kevin Harvick, teammate Brad Keselowski, Clint Bowyer, rookie Cole Custer, Aric Almirola, David Ragan and Michael McDowell.

William Byron in a Chevrolet was next at ninth fastest.

Toyota drivers — the manufacturer only has five entries in Sunday’s season-opening race — did not participate in final practice. Only 26 of the 40 cars used the track time.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will start from the pole alongside Alex Bowman.

Logano and Byron, winners of their respective qualifying races, start on the second row.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Functional Medicine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Functional Medicine"

Sights & Sounds: 30th annual UP200 Sled Dog Race

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sights & Sounds: 30th annual UP200 Sled Dog Race"

The Fish & Hunt Shop presents Top 3 on Local 3

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Fish & Hunt Shop presents Top 3 on Local 3"

Preparing for UP200

Thumbnail for the video titled "Preparing for UP200"

Dogs checked before UP200

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dogs checked before UP200"

UP200 LIVE (Part 2)

Thumbnail for the video titled "UP200 LIVE (Part 2)"