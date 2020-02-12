Kurt Busch: Turf from Daytona 500 victory immortalized

Big Race - Daytona

Countdown to Daytona streams live all week long from Daytona International Speedway

by: J.B. Biunno

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTONA, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — When NASCAR fans reminisce about Kurt Busch’s 2017 Daytona 500 victory, they remember a specific quirk: the turf attached to his front hood as he raced across the finish line.

On Wednesday’s Countdown to Daytona Media Day special, Busch described how Stewart-Haas Racing managed to remake the turf for the race-winning car, which now sits in the company’s lobby.

“[The turf] is like a piece that made it into history,” said Busch.

Watch ‘Countdown to Daytona’ for the inside-track preview to this Sunday’s Daytona 500 on FOX.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Salvation Army Mobile Food Pantry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Salvation Army Mobile Food Pantry"

Girls HS Basketball: Redettes, Hematites, Modeltowners earn victories, Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball: Redettes, Hematites, Modeltowners earn victories, Tuesday"

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/12/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/12/2020"

Hereditary deafness treatment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hereditary deafness treatment"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/11/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/11/2020"

Houghton holds Lakeshore redevelopment open house

Thumbnail for the video titled "Houghton holds Lakeshore redevelopment open house"