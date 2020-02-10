Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins Daytona 500 pole, credits his new team

Big Race - Daytona

by: Gabrielle Shirley

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – He found himself without a team in September when Roush Fenway Racing fired him. Then he joined JTG Daugherty Racing. Now, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. stands in Victory Lane at the Daytona International Speedway.

Stenhouse is the winner of the pole ahead of the Daytona 500. He will start in the first spot while Alex Bowman will start in the second spot.

News Channel 8’s Gabrielle Shirley asked him how he feels knowing he has the quickest car on the track.

“It feels good,” said Stenhouse. “It is all about the work the guys put in.”

He told Shirley he gives 98 to 99 percent of the credit to his team, his new team.

“It takes a lot of people at the shop to make this car as fast as it is,” he said. “And that is pretty cool to finally get a Daytona 500 pole.”

LATEST STORIES:

    Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Share this story

    Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

    Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

    Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

    Special Olympics Basketball

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

    Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

    Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

    Special Olympics Figure Skating

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

    Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

    Latest News Video

    Stick it to Cancer

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Stick it to Cancer"

    LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/9/2020

    Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/9/2020"

    LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/8/2020

    Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/8/2020"

    Boys HS Basketball: Miners, Patriots, Blue Bolts find success Friday night

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Basketball: Miners, Patriots, Blue Bolts find success Friday night"

    GAME OF THE WEEK: Marquette tops Menominee; Redmen close in on GNC title

    Thumbnail for the video titled "GAME OF THE WEEK: Marquette tops Menominee; Redmen close in on GNC title"

    LOCAL 3 FRIDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/7/2020

    Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 FRIDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/7/2020"