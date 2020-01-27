‘The King of NASCAR, Richard Petty’ talks current state of the sport

Big Race - Daytona
Posted: / Updated:

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The King of NASCAR, Richard Petty, won 200 races and seven championships, numbers that set the standard everyone else has chased ever since.

In this exclusive interview with Kevin Connolly of WGHP, listen in as Petty describes how he decided he was going to drive cars, the story behind his very first race, what it is that made him so endearing to fans and how he got the nickname, King.

Petty also opens up about the current state of the sport, how the business model has changed over the years and how that affects his team’s future today.

