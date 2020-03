Michigan State coach Tom Izzo, left, talks with Rocket Watts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Michigan State coach Tom Izzo thought he had seen everything during his 25-year tenure. Then came this season.

Three teams with six Big Ten losses shared the league’s regular-season title.

As many as 11 teams remain hopeful of making the NCAA Tournament.

First comes the Big Ten tourney. Play opens Wednesday and the championship game is Sunday.