Escanaba, Mich. (WJMN) – The Escanaba Eskymos outlasted the Marquette Redmen in a back and forth battle for supremacy in the GNC Conference.

The Eskymos held Marquette to just 5 points in the second quarter and took a small halftime lead. The Redmen would lead by as much as 7 in the third, but the Eskymos used a strong forth to edge the Redmen, 64 to 56.

With the win, Escanaba moves to 3-0 in the conference as captured sole possession of first place.