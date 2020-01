MARQUETTE, Mich. — The No. 19 Northern Michigan Wildcats hockey team (12-7-2, 10-5-0-0 WCHA) earned their fourth straight victory with a 4-1 win over the Seawolves of Alaska Anchorage (3-13-3, 3-10-2-2 WCHA) Friday night.

With the two teams battling early, Griffin Loughran was able to break the stalemate at 10:37 to give the Wildcats the first goal of the game. UAA would tie it up just a few minutes later and the two teams would skate to the locker rooms tied at one through the first period of play, with the Wildcats holding the slight edge in shots, 9-8.