Feb 26, 2020

2019-20 WEEK 15 IN REVIEWMichigan Tech secured two key Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference wins in the final two regular season home games this past week. The Huskies defeated Davenport 73-63 on Thursday night to begin the week and then held off Grand Valley State 78-70 on Saturday to go to 19-8 overall and 13-6 in the GLIAC.

In the Davenport win, senior Kyle Monroe powered the Huskies with a game high 29 points and 10 rebounds followed by junior Isaac Appleby with 16 points, five rebounds, a team high three assists, and two blocked shots. Sophomore Owen White tossed in seven points followed by junior Dawson Bilski and freshman Eric Carl with six points each. The Huskies ended the night making 24 of 59 shots from the field (40.7%), were 9 for 29 from three-point range (31.0%), and 16 of 18 at the charity stripe (88.9%). Tech combined for 11 assists, had 20 points in the paint, and generated 10 points off 12 Davenport turnovers.