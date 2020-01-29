Boys HS Basketball: Mountaineers top Miners in heavyweight tilt

Negaunee, Mich. (WJMN) – #1 Iron Mountain traveled to #2 Negaunee as two of the best boys basketball teams above the bridge went head to head. Iron Mountain had 4 players score in double digits as the Mountaineers defeated the Miners, 69 to 51.
