January 15, 2020

MARQUETTE, Mich. -- The Wildcats of Northern Michigan face another tough challenge on the road as they head east to Ithaca, New York for a weekend battle with top-ranked Cornell. The 17th-ranked Wildcats are coming off their second consecutive sweep following a pair of victories over the Alaska Anchorage Seawolves last weekend. This will be their third ranked opponent in the last four series, with the Wildcats owning a 3-1-0 record in those games.